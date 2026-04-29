Bystanders accidentally flip car into drain in M’sia during rescue attempt, elderly driver dies at scene

Car with driver shoved into drain during rescue attempt in Malaysia, police investigating after driver dies

In a recent rescue attempt gone awry, bystanders in Malaysia accidentally flipped a crashed car into a drain.

Medical personnel later pronounced the elderly driver dead at the scene.

Car crashes onto its side next to drain

According to Malay Mail, the accident happened at around 8.30pm on 26 April.

A local man in his 60s was driving his Toyota in Klang when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a stone structure.

The car flipped onto its side right next to a drain.

A passer-by captured footage of well-intentioned members of the public rushing to help. One man broke the windshield with a tool.

The driver could be seen lying unmoving inside the wrecked car, having fallen to the passenger side due to gravity.

Bystanders horrified after rescue attempt overturns car into drain

In an attempt to rescue him, the bystanders worked together to push the car upright. They did not appear to notice that the car was right next to a drain.

As a result, the car landed upright on the edge of the drain itself and promptly flipped over into it.

It crashed into the drain water upside down with the victim still inside.

The shocked bystanders let out shouts of horror, fearing the worst for the driver. One distressed man stood at the side of the drain, calling out to the others.

However, the bystanders could not think of how to help in this new situation.

Police appeal for witnesses

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The police are currently investigating the case and trying to determine the exact cause of the incident.

They urged witnesses and members of the public with information to contact them.

Also read: Man in M’sia saves his wife from river before drowning along with sister-in-law

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Featured image adapted from Yee Fah Lee on Facebook.