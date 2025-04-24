‘Have to wait another 5 years’: Marine Parade-Braddell Heights residents disappointed by uncontested walkover

PAP team in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC wins uncontested walkover

The People’s Action Party (PAP) team in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Group Representation Constituency (GRC) secured an uncontested walkover after The Workers’ Party (WP) unexpectedly failed to file nomination papers, despite its representatives being present at the Nomination Centre.

This marks the first walkover in a general election since 2011.

The PAP slate comprises incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) Seah Kian Peng, Tin Pei Ling, and Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, alongside newcomers Diana Pang and Goh Pei Ming.

Despite the WP’s absence from the contest, Mr Seah expressed gratitude to residents for their continued support.

“Our team will continue to work hard to serve residents and help make lives better for residents and their family,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights residents voice disappointment

In a Reddit post on Wednesday (23 April), a user from Marine Parade-Braddell Heights expressed disappointment over the uncontested walkover in their constituency.

Their excitement as a first-time voter quickly turned to dismay upon learning that no opposition parties had submitted nomination papers.

“Was surprised to know the Workers’ Party or any other opposition parties were not contesting for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights,” they wrote.

They lamented the lack of democratic choice in the GRC, pointing out that residents weren’t even “getting a chance to vote like others”, which they described as “unfair”.

The thread has drawn more than 250 comments, many echoing the original poster’s sentiments — particularly as the WP had contested the GRC in the previous two general elections.

One commenter reflected that it is an “honour to participate in the electoral process that decides the future of Singapore”, regardless of whether one is voting for the incumbent or opposition.

Now, residents will have to wait another five years for the next possible opportunity to cast their vote.

Another user shared that they only cast their first vote in their 40s due to frequent walkovers in the past.

“That’s why I treasure every opportunity given to vote. Make it count for people with the privilege to vote.”

“Few people realise how important a vote is until this option is taken away from them,” another commenter added.

While many are disheartened, they understand as well

While many residents of Marine Parade-Braddell Heights expressed disappointment over the walkover, some acknowledged and understood the WP’s decision not to contest.

“I am disappointed but I understand,” one wrote. “When the game is already so skewed against you, you have to choose your battles.”

Another commenter, who had been eager to vote, said they could empathise with the party’s choice — especially after the “drastic gerrymandering” done in their GRC.

Given WP’s limited resources, they added, they’d rather they field their candidates in places where they stand a better chance.

One enthusiastic Redditor even crunched the numbers, analysing voting data from the four divisions that make up the constituency based on the last general election.

According to their calculations, it would have taken a “massive shift” for the WP to secure a win in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights — more than 15,000 voters would have needed to “switch sides”.

“That’s how bleak the situation was, and that’s why WP has pulled out of (Marine Parade-Braddell Heights),” they concluded.

A ‘very difficult decision for us’, says WP chief Pritam Singh

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (23 April), WP chief Pritam Singh expressed gratitude to residents of Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC for their support and encouragement over the years.

“It is with a heavy heart I share that The Workers’ Party will not stand in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC for these general elections,” he wrote.

Mr Singh acknowledged that the decision was a difficult one, explaining: “As a small opposition party, we are constantly faced with difficult choices about where and how best to deploy our limited resources, particularly after electoral boundaries are redrawn.”

He added that the party made this change to give its candidates “the best chance of electoral success”.

The WP plans to resume its outreach efforts in the constituency after the general election.

