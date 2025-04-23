WP Chief Pritam Singh to contest Aljunied GRC alongside Sylvia Lim, Gerald Giam, Kenneth Tiong & Fadli Fawzi

WP Chief Pritam Singh seen at Nomination Centre for Aljunied GRC

Workers’ Party (WP) Chief Pritam Singh was spotted at Poi Ching School, the Nomination Centre for Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Poi Ching School is also the Nomination Cetnre for Tampines GRC as well as Hougang and Tampines Changkat Single Member Constituency (SMC).

Alongside him were party chairperson Sylvia Lim, Gerald Giam, and Faisal Manap.

New faces Kenneth Tiong, Jimmy Tan, Eileen Chong, Michael Thng, Ong Lue Ping and Kenneth Foo have arrived at Poi Ching School as well.

Pritam Singh to contest Aljunied GRC alongside Sylvia Lim, Gerald Giam, Kenneth Tiong & Fadli Fawzi

It was confirmed that Singh will be contesting in the party’s stronghold, Aljunied GRC, for the fourth time.

The slate includes incumbent MPs Sylvia Lim and Gerald Giam, Fadli Fawzi who previously contested in Marine Parade GRC, and new face Kenneth Tiong.

During the 2020 GE, Singh led the team consisting of Lim, Giam, MP Faisal Manap and former MP Leon Perera. They won 59.95% of the vote, defeating the People’s Action Party (PAP) and claimed Aljunied GRC once again.

In the upcoming election, Singh and his team will have a face-off with the PAP slate. They will go up against incumbent MP Chan Hui Yuh, and new faces Adrian Ang, Daniel Liu, Faisal Abdul Aziz, and Jagathishwaran Rajo.

Faisal Manap moves to Tampines GRC with 3 new faces

Faisal Manap has been the WP’s Vice-Chairman and the MP representing the Kaki Bukit division of Aljunied GRC since 2011.

Nomination papers however, have confirmed that Manap will be contesting in Tampines GRC instead in the upcoming GE.

His team includes three new faces — Michael Thng, Eileen Chong, and Jimmy Tan.

Tampines GRC will see a four-cornered fight with the WP, PAP, People’s Power Party (PPP), and National Solidarity Party (NSP).

PAP:

Masagos Zulkifli

Baey Yam Keng

Koh Poh Koon

Dr Charlene Chen

David Neo

PPP:

Goh Meng Seng

Derrick Sim

Vere Nathan Shen Li

Arbaah Haroun

NSP:

Reno Fong

Also read: Pritam Singh says WP not inclined to step aside for other parties

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted by MS News.