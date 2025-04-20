‘Thought he is the leader of the opposition?’: Pritam Singh says WP not inclined to step aside for other parties

WP won’t step aside for other opposition parties: Pritam Singh

Singapore may see more three-cornered fights in the upcoming General Election (GE2025), after Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh declared the party will not step aside or give way to other opposition parties, according to The Straits Times (ST).

At a press conference on 19 Apr at the WP’s Geylang headquarters, Mr Singh made it clear: WP has no plans to participate in opposition talks aimed at avoiding multi-cornered contests.

He noted that the political landscape is open, making it likely that more three-cornered fights will take place in future elections.

The remarks came as the WP introduced its third batch of new candidates, signalling that the party is full steam ahead for GE2025 — regardless of whether other opposition parties enter the same battlegrounds.

Netizens question Pritam’s role as leader of the opposition

Following Mr Singh’s comments, some netizens voiced disappointment, questioning his ability to lead a united opposition front. One netizen said they thought he was the leader of the opposition and questioned if it was only in name.

Another user questioned whether voters could trust him to form the next government if he “can’t even convince and unite” the opposition.

Others speculated that the WP’s stance could lead to vote-splitting and a “messy opposition” during elections.

Tough contest expected for Sengkang

Besides Sengkang GRC, Aljunied GRC, and Hougang SMC, the WP has not officially revealed other constituencies it plans to contest, though possible candidates have been seen on the ground in PAP-held areas like Tampines and East Coast.

When asked about Sengkang GRC — WP’s youngest and most hotly contested ward — Mr Singh acknowledged that the party’s win in 2020 was by a razor-thin margin.

In a major upset back then, WP clinched 52.12% of the vote, unseating a People’s Action Party (PAP) team led by former minister Ng Chee Meng.

Mr Ng has since confirmed he will contest in Jalan Kayu SMC this time around.

Mr Singh was frank about the challenge ahead, telling Sengkang voters: “The more balanced political system that will be good for Singapore and Singaporeans starts with you and your vote.”

This year’s WP team in Sengkang includes returning MPs He Ting Ru, Louis Chua, Associate Professor Jamus Lim, and newcomer Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik. They’ll face a revamped PAP lineup, helmed by Dr Lam Pin Min, the sole returning candidate from the 2020 team.

Similar to Mr Muhaimin, most of the 11 WP candidates unveiled in the past three days are in their 30s.

Mr Singh, 48, said the youth of these candidates signifies not only a generational shift but also the party’s growth and its commitment to staying connected with Singaporeans.

He recounted a conversation with former party leader Low Thia Khiang, who stepped down as he felt out of touch with younger Singaporeans.

Mr Singh emphasised the importance of bringing in individuals who can represent the dreams, aspirations, hopes, and concerns of their generation and present them in Parliament.

Proposing recognition of state of Palestine

The WP’s latest manifesto includes a call for formal recognition of the State of Palestine.

Mr Singh said this isn’t a departure from the party’s usual approach, citing past statements such as WP’s stance on the South China Sea.

He noted that the Singapore Government has already expressed, in principle, support for a future Palestinian state — so WP’s position isn’t unusual.

He said that while the party maintains a cautious approach to foreign policy, it does not mean they are unable to express their views on the matter.

Following the launch of the WP’s manifesto on 17 Apr, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to media queries by stating that Singapore has consistently supported the Palestinian people’s right to a homeland through a negotiated two-state solution.

The Ministry added that, as the Minister for Foreign Affairs stated in Parliament in July 2024, Singapore will recognise the Palestinian state when the time is right.

The Ministry also noted that this position aligns with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, which aim to allow Palestinians and Israelis to live together in peace and security.

WP focusing efforts in north-east and east of Singapore

For now, Mr Singh said the WP will focus on its traditional bases in the north-east and east, including Aljunied GRC, Hougang SMC, and Sengkang GRC.

He explained that, at present, much of their advocacy and political efforts are focused on the north-east and areas they have contested in previous elections.

He clarified that while there may eventually be a move westward, their current focus remains on the areas they have been active in for many years.

Also read: GE2025: 10 real issues WP hopes to tackle for S’poreans, according to its manifesto

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MS News.