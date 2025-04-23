PPP’s Derrick Sim questions if WP is a ‘mole party’ over decision not to contest Marine Parade GRC

PPP’s Derrick Sim accuses WP of ‘letting in 5 seats even before the contest starts’ by not contesting Marine Parade GRC

The Workers’ Party’s (WP) decision not to contest Marine Parade-Braddell Heights group representation constituency (GRC) has surprised many Singaporeans, including Derrick Sim of the People’s Power Party (PPP).

On Wednesday (23 April), just after the conclusion of the GE2025 nomination process, Mr Sim expressed his shock over WP’s move, which resulted in a walkover for the People’s Action Party (PAP) candidates.

Mr Sim, who is running for Tampines GRC as one of PPP’s candidates, went as far as to question whether WP was “a controlled opposition or a mole party”.

Shock over WP’s withdrawal from Marine Parade GRC

In his Facebook post, Mr Sim shared how he couldn’t believe the news when he first heard that WP had pulled out of Marine Parade GRC, effectively giving the PAP candidates a walkover.

He stated that his team was “dumbfounded” and that even the PAP candidates appeared “visibly shocked”.

WP had contested Marine Parade for the past two elections, and many had expected it to continue in GE2025.

However, on Nomination Day, WP announced it would not contest the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, opting instead to field candidates in Tampines GRC — a constituency it had never contested before.

This shift led to a four-cornered contest involving the PAP, WP, PPP, and the National Solidarity Party (NSP).

Mr Sim questioned WP’s decision, highlighting that the party had been active in Marine Parade for over a decade, walking the ground regularly.

By contrast, WP had never contested Tampines GRC since its formation 37 years ago.

As Tampines GRC gears up for its first four-cornered fight, Mr Sim accused WP of “letting in five seats even before the contest starts”, referring to the unchallenged PAP slate in Marine Parade GRC.

Goh Meng Seng slams WP’s move

In another post, PPP leader Goh Meng Seng sharply criticised WP’s decision, calling it “irresponsible”.

Mr Goh accused WP of depriving Marine Parade residents of their right to vote, adding that PPP would have gladly contested the constituency if WP had informed them of its withdrawal in advance.

He also accused WP of being a “LAST MINUTE SPOILER PARTY that is willing to sacrifice 130K voters’ right in Marine Parade just to get into a FOUR CORNER FIGHT (sic)”.

“Voters of Tampines must decide to weigh carefully on whether they will be ABANDONED again by WP in next GE and left them without the opportunity to exercise their voting rights!” he warned.

Pritam Singh say WP has to focus on smaller number of constituencies in GE2025

WP chief Pritam Singh has since released a statement explaining the “difficult decision” that his “small opposition party” had to make for the upcoming general election.

Mr Singh clarified that WP is focusing its efforts on a smaller number of constituencies in order to give its candidates the “best chance of electoral success”.

He also took the opportunity to thank Marine Parade residents for their years of support and encouragement.

Although WP will not contest Marine Parade in GE2025, Mr Singh assured that the party’s outreach efforts in the constituency will resume after the elections.

Here are the candidates contesting Tampines GRC:

PAP: Baey Yam Keng, Charlene Chen, David Neo, Koh Poh Koon, Masagos Zulkifli

WP: Eileen Chong, Faisal Manap, Jimmy Tan, Michael Thng, Ong Lue Ping

PPP: Arbaah Haroun, Derrick Sim, Goh Meng Seng, Peter Soh, Vere Nathan

NSP: Eugene Yeo, Mohd Ridzwan Mohammad, Reno Fong, Thamilselvan Karuppaya

Featured image by MS News.