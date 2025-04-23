PPP to contest in Tampines & Ang Mo Kio GRCs for GE2025, raising potential 4-cornered fight

PPP to contest in Tampines & Ang Mo Kio GRCs for GE2025

Singapore’s upcoming General Election is shaping up to be a fiery showdown, as the People’s Power Party (PPP) announced on Tuesday (22 Apr) its decision to contest in both Ang Mo Kio and Tampines GRCs.

This move could set the stage for multi-cornered fights in both constituencies, potentially involving the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) and several other opposition players, Channel NewsAsia reports.

‘Very difficult’ decision to contest against SUP & NSP

PPP’s secretary-general Goh Meng Seng acknowledged the tough decision to contest in constituencies where other opposition parties — including the Singapore United Party (SUP) and National Solidarity Party (NSP) — had already shown interest.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Goh bowed alongside 10 PPP members as he apologised for any potential clashes, saying it was a “very difficult” decision.

Despite withdrawing from Jalan Kayu and Tampines Changkat SMCs out of respect for fellow opposition parties, Mr Goh said the PPP felt compelled to step in due to their “specific, unique agenda”.

“May the best party that provides the best manifesto or policies win the hearts and minds of the voters,” he declared.

4-cornered fights brewing in Ang Mo Kio & Tampines GRCs

PPP’s entry into Ang Mo Kio GRC means a potential four-way contest between PAP, SUP, PPP, and possibly another opposition party.

PAP’s anchor in the constituency is none other than Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Meanwhile, Tampines GRC could also see a crowded field, with the NSP and Workers’ Party (WP) eyeing the battleground, along with the ruling PAP team led by Minister Masagos Zulkifli.

PPP to field 10 candidates, including party chief Goh Meng Seng

PPP has confirmed plans to field five candidates in each GRC.

PPP’s team in Ang Mo Kio GRC will be led by Party Treasurer William Lim and include:

Martin Ho, 64, retired civil servant

Thaddeus Thomas, 43, construction professional

Samuel Lee, 33, central executive committee member

Heng Zheng Dao, 24, horticulturist

Over in Tampines GRC, Party Chief Goh Meng Seng himself, along with four other candidates, including:

Derrick Sim, 44, party chairman

Vere Nathan, 26, landscaping executive

Peter Soh, 65, green tech firm founder

Arbaah Haroun, 50, entrepreneur

PPP stepped down from 2 SMCs to avoid clashes

According to CNA, Mr Goh said PPP’s earlier decision to pull out of Jalan Kayu and Tampines Changkat SMCs was to “give respect to the bigger parties.”

He admitted the withdrawal disappointed some potential candidates and supporters — but emphasised it was the right move to avoid unnecessary fragmentation in the opposition camp.

However, PPP wasn’t alone in this move. The People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) and Red Dot United (RDU) had also withdrawn their intentions to run in Jalan Kayu SMC prior to PPP’s announcement.

