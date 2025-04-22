RDU makes way for WP in Jalan Kayu SMC to avoid 3-way battle despite already spending S$5K on campaign

RDU steps aside from Jalan Kayu SMC to support opposition unity in upcoming GE

Just one day before Nomination Day, Red Dot United (RDU) has announced it would not be contesting in Jalan Kayu Single Member Constituency (SMC) — despite weeks of groundwork and a S$5,000 investment in campaign materials.

In a Facebook post on 22 April, RDU secretary-general Ravi Philemon described the decision as one that was “not made lightly”, noting the constituency’s significance to the party.

It was the first SMC where they introduced a Team Lead and began building strong community ties. Over the past month, the team walked the ground, listened to residents’ concerns, and engaged sincerely with the issues affecting their daily lives.

RDU questions Ng Chee Meng’s track record as labour chief

Among the issues raised by residents were transportation challenges, leaking ceilings, high living costs, and healthcare expenses.

In his post, Mr Philemon questioned what Ng Chee Meng — who will be contesting Jalan Kayu SMC under the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) — had achieved during his five-year tenure as Labour Union Chief.

“What has he done for workers in that time? Have wages improved? Has job security gotten better? Are workers today more protected than they were before?” Mr Philemon asked.

“Jalan Kayu deserves the best possible representation in Parliament,” he added.

RDU makes way for WP to avoid 3-way battle

Although RDU was prepared to contest the seat, the party ultimately chose to prioritise the Opposition’s voice and avoid splitting the vote “or weakening the voice of the Opposition”.

“Opposition unity is essential,” Mr Philemon said, revealing that after discussions with other political leaders, it became clear that The Workers’ Party (WP) intended to field a candidate in Jalan Kayu SMC.

In a joint decision with WP’s leadership, RDU opted to step aside to prevent a three-cornered fight.

This is not the first time RDU has made such a move. Earlier this month, the party also withdrew from the political coalition it co-founded with other opposition parties, citing the same principle: “voter interest comes before party interest.”

“We walk the talk, even when it’s tough,” Mr Philemon said.

RDU spent about S$5k on campaign

The decision to break away from the constituency was not made lightly, especially when Nomination Day is just a sleep away.

Mr Philemon revealed that they had spent approximately S$5,000 on campaign materials and logistics.

RDU team leader Kala Manickam had made “remarkable strides” in Jalan Kayu SMC, said Mr Philemon, adding that her dedication to engaging residents and representing the Opposition cause was commendable.

Acknowledging Ms Manickam’s hard work, Mr Philemon extended their heartfelt gratitude for her “unwavering commitment to the community and to the opposition cause.”

“To our supporters, proposers, seconders, assentors, and volunteers in Jalan Kayu: we sincerely apologise. Please understand that our commitment to you and our mission remains steadfast.”

“Even though we’re not contesting in Jalan Kayu, our objectives remain unchanged,” Mr Philemon wrote.

We envision a fairer Singapore. And together, we can achieve this.

Featured image adapted from Red Dot United on Facebook and The Workers’ Party on Facebook.