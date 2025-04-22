Kitten allegedly killed & dismembered by medical students in M’sia, university says it was not done by humans

Kitten allegedly killed & dismembered by medical students in Malaysia

A kitten was found killed and dismembered inside the Allamanda Residential College in Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) at 8.30pm on (Friday) 18 Apr.

A concerned individual alleged that the slaughter was done by the university’s medical students and sent evidence to influencer Shima Aris, who posted about the incident on her Instagram page.

Images showed the cat’s severed head, a leg, and internal organs.

In their messages, the STEM student claimed that the method used to dissect the kitten’s organs was similar to the way they dissected mouse organs.

They added that there was previously a case where a newborn kitten was eaten by its father, but it ate the kitten’s whole body as opposed to leaving its head.

UNIMAS says there was no “element of human abuse”

Staff from UNIMAS messaged Ms Aris to take down her post, saying it was determined that the killing was done by a male cat.

However, the influencer refused to delete it until the university issues an official statement and conducts a post-mortem examination.

On Sunday (20 Apr), UNIMAS released a statement saying its security division ran an investigation, which included interviews with witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage, videos and photos of the scene.

It said the final investigation report revealed that the cat’s death “did not involve any element of human abuse”.

The university also stated that it is an animal-friendly campus and urged its students to cooperate in ensuring the welfare of the animals residing in its premises.

MP calls for transparency in investigation of kitten’s death

Following the controversy, Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Kelvin Yii called for transparency in the investigation of the kitten’s death, Borneo Post reported.

In a statement on Monday (21 Apr), he said:

I am deeply disturbed and concerned by the incident. The grotesque nature of the injuries including what appears to be clean-cut mutilations, raises serious questions about the circumstances and manner in which these acts were committed.

The MP stated he doubts UNIMAS’ conclusion that the injuries were caused by a male cat, citing the withholding of evidence such as video footage and the absence of an independent investigator.

Additionally, the MP claimed that a veterinary expert has pointed out that the nature of the kitten’s mutilation strongly suggests human involvement.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.