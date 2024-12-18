Cat found dismembered at M’sian university, student union investigating animal abuse cases

Cat found with limbs & tail cut off in Kuala Lumpur university

A cat was discovered with its stomach cut open and its limbs and tail severed at the University of Malaya Business School in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday (16 Dec).

The discovery has sparked outrage among students, who have voiced their anger on the social media platform Xiaohongshu.

Warning: Some of the images may be distressing.

According to one user, the “well-behaved” white cat with grey spots was abandoned by the roadside on campus after being dismembered.

A group of students has since buried the cat under a tree, but it may be exhumed to investigate whether its death was the result of human intervention.

Additionally, another user reported a similar incident on 12 Dec, where the death of a cat was initially suspected to be the work of a wild dog.

However, after the discovery of the second dismembered cat, it became clear that both incidents were likely caused by human actions.

Student union releases statement on cat abuse incidents

On Tuesday (17 Dec), the University Malaya Faculty of Business and Economics Students’ Union issued a statement on Facebook, expressing its shock and sadness over the recent cat abuse incidents.

“These incidents, where cats were found with their limbs intentionally disfigured, are both horrifying and unacceptable. The bodies were discovered on the first floor of H11 and on the lawn beside Bangunan Azman Hashim,” the statement read.

The student union condemned the incidents as not only an “attack on innocent animals” but also “an attack on the peace and compassion” within the campus.

“Such cruelty has no place in our community, and we will not stand idly by while these actions continue,” the union stated.

Union investigating incidents

The union emphasised its zero tolerance for violence and abuse towards any living being.

As a result, it is working closely with university management to investigate the incidents and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

The union also reiterated its commitment to preventing such incidents in the future.

It encouraged students and community members to come forward with any information related to the cat abuse cases.

