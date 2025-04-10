M’sian Islamist party calls for Songkran event cancellation in Penang, deems it ‘Western-oriented’ & ‘hedonistic’

Islamist political party calls for cancellation of Songkran event in Penang

The Penang division of the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) has called on local authorities, the state government, and the city council to cancel an upcoming Songkran event in the state.

On Tuesday (8 April), Permatang Pauh MP Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan, who also serves as PAS Penang’s Information Chief, issued a statement condemning the event as promoting a “Western-oriented”, “hedonistic culture” that undermines moral values and human dignity.

The Sonic Splash Songkran Music Beach Party is scheduled to take place at the Ferringhi Heart Beach Club on 12 and 13 April.

Songkran, Thailand’s New Year celebration, is renowned for its water fights and typically takes place from 13 to 15 April.

PAS MP calls Songkran a “Western-oriented” celebration

In a statement, Mr Muhammad Fawwaz expressed PAS Penang’s disappointment “regarding the distribution of advertisements for programmes that offend the hearts of Malaysians”.

He argued that “Malaysians, who are actually rich in noble values and Eastern manners”, are being challenged by the Songkran event.

“The programme, scheduled for 12 April, clearly promotes eye-catching activities that degrade the dignity of human values honoured by God,” he stated.

Mr Muhammad Fawwaz emphasised that while both the country and religion do not prohibit entertainment programmes, organisers of the Songkran event “must adhere to the established procedures and regulations”.

He added that “the culture of hedonism, which exceeds limits and disregards manners, should not be allowed, let alone welcomed, as this Western-oriented lifestyle will lead to the degradation of societal values”.

As a result, PAS Penang has urged authorities and the government to cancel the Songkran event and prevent other events that “do not comply with proper standards, especially those that clearly involve elements of immorality”.

PAS Penang contradicts Kedah counterpart’s actions

In response to PAS Penang’s call, Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid released a statement defending the Songkran celebration, emphasising that it has been peacefully observed for decades in Penang and has never been a source of contention for Islam or any religion.

“It has never posed a problem in the past, and it should not suddenly be painted as controversial now — unless, of course, the controversy is politically manufactured,” she said.

Ms Abdul Rashid also pointed out the contradiction between PAS Penang’s stance and the actions of its Kedah counterparts, noting that the latter recently supported and promoted Songkran as part of the state’s tourism strategy.

“While Penang PAS claims the moral high ground, their counterparts in Kedah — under the same party — recently supported and even promoted Songkran as part of the state’s tourism strategy,” she said.

She warned that this inconsistency highlights a “dangerous pattern” of “exploiting cultural issues to provoke division and score political points”, adding:

It’s not about values — it’s about control.

Ms Abdul Rashid then urged fellow Muslims to reflect on the Islamic teachings of moderation, compassion, and justice, and reiterated that Malaysia’s strength lies in its diversity.

Siamese communities in Malaysia celebrate Songkran

Netizens have also criticised the PAS leader, pointing out that Thailand is a Southeast Asian country, in response to his claim that Songkran is a “Western-oriented” celebration.

They also highlighted that the Thai festival is celebrated by the Bumiputera Siamese community in Malaysia, including in PAS-led states like Kelantan and Kedah.

Some users noted that Padang Terap MP Nurul Amin Hamid, a leader from PAS Kedah, had attended the Songkran Festival in 2024 alongside other ministers.

Others stated that they did not feel offended by the event, challenging Mr Muhammad Fawwaz’s claim that it violated the values of Malaysians.

