Single mum returns S$30 donation from M’sia politician, tells him not to use her suffering for political hype

Single mum returns S$30 donation to Malaysian politician

A single mum who was recently injured after stepping into a gutter at a hawker centre in Penang returned the RM100 (S$30) donation she had received from Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) Youth Deputy Chief Tan Yang Pang.

Ms Vijayesri returned the money through Berapit Village Chief Lin Qixian (transliterated from Mandarin), Oriental Daily reported.

Through the village chief, Ms Vijayesri also asked Mr Tan not to use her suffering for political hype.

Refused to be used in political agenda

According to Mr Lin, Ms Vijayesri asked if he could help return Mr Tan’s donation when he visited her at the hospital and handed him the money.

Mr Lin then transferred the money to Mr Tan via e-wallet on Monday (7 Apr).

In a statement, Mr Lin said Ms Vijayesri felt helpless and angry about being involved in political agenda.

He explained that she initially accepted the donation out of goodwill, but the other party did not fulfill its promise to bring medical staff to see her and used her accident in a video attacking political opponents.

“She therefore decided to return the money to show her position and dignity,” Mr Lin said.

MCA Youth Deputy Chief failed to send medical staff

Mr Lin shared that the single mum remains in the hospital.

After hearing that Mr Tan failed to bring medical personnel to check on her, state assemblyman Heng Lee Lee’s team arranged to send medical staff to see her and took her to the hospital on Wednesday (2 Apr).

Had she been brought to the hospital later, medical staff would have needed to scrape off rotten flesh in her wound.

Mr Lin added that Ms Vijayesri’s foot injury worsened and did not heal immediately due to diabetes, making her condition critical.

