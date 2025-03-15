Japanese politician violently slashed after shaking hands with ‘supporter’ who wanted to kill him

Controversial politician in Japan gets slashed during handshaking session

A Japanese politician, known for his controversial views, has been brutally slashed while shaking the hand of who he thought was a supporter.

According to Kyodo News, the 57-year-old head of the NHK Party, Takashi Tachibana, was attacked at 5.10pm on Friday (14 March) just after he gave a speech in front of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in Tokyo.

In clips circulating on social media, Mr Tachibana can be seen posing for photos with his supporters after the speech.

As he shook the hand of a man wearing a backpack, the latter suddenly pulled out a large knife and slashed at the politician.

Quickly reacting to the sudden attack, Mr Tachibana turned to his side and covered his head and body using his arms.

He then backed away to get to safety. However, the man charged after his target while holding the knife over his head with both hands.

While the attacker was eventually arrested, he had delivered injuries to Mr Tachibana’s head which caused bleeding.

He had also cut another man, who had helped restrain the attacker, in the knee.

According to The Japan Times, Mr Tachibana was conscious when he was transported to hospital.

Police said that his condition was not life-threatening.

Attacker admits to intending to murder his target

The attacker has been identified as 30-year-old Shion Miyanishi.

Arrested at the scene, he admitted to police that he had intended to kill the controversial politician using his 16-centimetre blade.

Prior to the attack, the NHK party leader announced his public event through social media.

Mr Tachibana is well-known for being a divisive figure in Japanese politics.

In 2019, he suggested genocide as a solution to overpopulation. “To put it very roughly, ‘we should just wipe out races that have babies like idiots,’ or something like that,” he said.

He went on to criticise sending financial aid to support education in countries in poverty.

