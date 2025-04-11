Doctor in M’sia wins S$3.5M jackpot after anniversary dinner with wife, got lucky numbers from receipt

Doctor wins S$3.5 million Toto jackpot after anniversary dinner with wife

A simple act of love turned into a life-changing windfall for a 53-year-old doctor from Penang, Malaysia who won the RM11.77 million (S$3.5 million) Toto jackpot shortly after enjoying a romantic dinner with his wife.

He shared that the memorable evening began with a candlelit dinner to celebrate their wedding anniversary at a local restaurant.

When the bill arrived, two sets of “pretty numbers” printed on the receipt — 4486 and 5704 — caught his eye.

Strikes jackpot with numbers on receipt

Later that day, the doctor decided to take a chance and placed a System 3 bet using the numbers from the receipt.

To his shock, he won the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on 29 March, taking home an incredible RM11,768,682.70 (S$3.51 million), plus a System Play bonus of RM336 (S$100).

Another winner from Sarawak claimed the remaining RM219,975.30 (S$65,800).

Attributes win to display of affection for wife

Collecting his prize with his wife by his side, the doctor expressed that he believed his win was a blessing for showing love to his spouse.

“I truly understand now why the Cantonese say that if you love your wife, you will become rich. I’m very thankful for a wonderful anniversary present,” he beamed.

He also shared his plans to give a portion of the prize money to his siblings and save the rest for his children’s future.

