US foster mum charged after allegedly trading child for exotic pet to add to her collection

Foster mum in US charged after allegedly trading child for exotic animal

A foster mum in Lincoln County, Missouri is being investigated for abusing and then abandoning her ward — allegedly trading her for an exotic animal.

Brenda Ruth Deutsch was arrested last weekend and charged with multiple felony counts of child abuse, neglect, and child endangerment.

The 70-year-old accused had sent the child — who is believed to be no older than 16 — to live with a friend in Texas from January to April.

Authorities have found a handful of monkeys at the woman’s home, while the child has been removed by child protection services from the Texas home.

Teen girl sent away to Texas

According to local police, an investigation began last year on 21 Nov when the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division received an anonymous tip that Deutsch was physically and mentally abusing her ward.

The victim told police that Deutsch had hit her with multiple objects, including a paddle and shoe.

In one instance, the foster mum had even asked someone to hold down the child while she spanked her.

The teen also claimed that Deutsch had her institutionalised for nine months.

According to court documents, the victim’s school reported the teen missing in February after she did not show up for classes.

Prosecutors said Deutsch sent the teen to live in a house in Texas, although it is unclear why.

One witness claimed it was because the two did not get along while another claimed Deutsch wanted to exchange the teen for an exotic animal.

Systemic abuse at foster home

“A witness who had come forward with some information regarding the systemic abuse that was going on in the home, had said that they had been asked to bring the child down to Texas and bring the monkey back in return,” said a prosecutor handling the case.

During her stay in the Texas home, the teen was left alone at the home for extended periods.

In fact, not only was she not taken care of, she was allegedly taking care of two people with disabilities.

The home was also in a state of disrepair, with frozen and burst water pipes.

Investigators said Deutsch had fostered more than 200 children.

They were shocked to discover that not only was the home well-known in the community for abuse, but that there had been no police reports regarding it.

“As we broke it open, it seems like apparently it was a very well-known residence that cycled through this abuse, which is really disturbing and problematic,” said the prosecutor.

Other purported victims and witnesses of the woman’s abuse have since stepped forward since the case went public.

Deutsch next court date is set for 14 April.

Also read: 2-month-old baby dies from 11cm head fracture inflicted by mother after infant soiled herself, endured weeks of abuse

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from KSDK and doidam10 on Canva. Right image is for illustration purposes only.