2-month-old baby dies from 11cm head fracture inflicted by mother after infant soiled herself, endured weeks of abuse

Mother sentenced to 8 years, father to 7 years for brutal abuse that led to death of 2-month-old baby

A Singaporean couple has been sentenced to jail for the horrific abuse and eventual death of their two-month-old baby daughter.

The infant endured weeks of violence before succumbing to severe head injuries inflicted by her mother.

The 31-year-old mother, Sim Liang Xiu, was sentenced to eight years in jail for culpable homicide, while the 34-year-old father, Peh Wei Jian, received a seven-year sentence for failing to protect their daughter, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

Weeks of violence before the baby’s death

Born on 6 Nov 2022, Zabelle Peh Yu Xuan suffered relentless abuse throughout her short life.

Court documents revealed that Sim repeatedly slapped, pulled, bit, and threw the newborn onto a cot. Meanwhile, Peh also pinched, slapped, and flung the baby into the cot.

On 8 Jan 2023, Sim inflicted blunt force trauma to the baby’s head out of frustration after the infant soiled herself.

The next day, when the baby became unresponsive, the couple called an ambulance but lied to paramedics, claiming she had fallen from a bed, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Baby suffered abuse throughout brief life

By the time she arrived at the hospital, Zabelle had no pulse.

A medical examination uncovered horrific injuries: a collapsed left lung filled with fluid, a deformed left arm likely due to an old fracture, healed fractures on her ribs and arms, an indication of prolonged abuse.

Doctors declared brain death on 13 Jan 2023, four days after admission.

An autopsy revealed an 11cm skull fracture, confirming the extent of the fatal blunt force trauma.

Parents tried to cover up abuse

Throughout the investigation, the couple attempted to hide their abuse, claiming Peh had accidentally dropped the baby during a bath.

According to ST, text messages presented in court showed that Sim said that the baby would not remember being beaten after she had grown up.

“But don’t make her bone fracture,” Peh replied.

In another message, Sim said to Peh, “Dun (sic) act like you never abuse la I want to make her die also not your problem.”

The texts showed that Zabelle had been enduring abuse since she was less than two weeks old, ST said.

The court condemned their actions, with the prosecutor describing their abuse as a “pattern of cruel conduct”.

Though Peh’s lawyers argued that he was also a victim of domestic abuse and was manipulated by his wife, the judge rejected this defence, ruling that his failure to protect his daughter made him equally responsible.

For their monstrous acts, Sim will serve eight years in prison, while Peh will serve seven years.