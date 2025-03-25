Father in Thailand allegedly abandons his baby in forest to spite wife who denied him sex

Father in Thailand allegedly abandons baby in forest to spite wife who denied him sex

A young 21-year-old father in Thailand is facing legal consequences after he abandoned his baby son in a forest to spite his own wife after she denied him sex.

According to Thailand’s Channel 7 News, police have arrested the man.

Even though he admitted to taking the photo of their son in the forest, he denied that the baby was abandoned.

Incident went viral when wife shared texts

The incident first gained traction when the 22-year-old mum posted screenshots of her conversation with the father.

The post’s caption alleged that the father had not only been violent with her but also used corporal punishment on their older child. It also accused the man of being a drug addict.

Attached to the post is a screenshot of their most recent texts along with a harrowing photo of a baby on forest floor. The most recent text from the man simply read: “I left the baby.”

Police probe viral incident

The post quickly gained traction, causing many netizens to contact local authorities in Buriram province where the incident took place.

Police met with the mum, who recounted the story.

She said the two of them frequently fought because her husband would frequently use their money to play slots and buy drugs. He had also allegedly been violent with their 1-year-old child.

He was especially frustrated over the past week because she denied him sex because she had just given birth around two weeks ago.

She said she was with her friends when her husband texted and informed her that he ad left the baby in the forest. Shocked, she quickly rushed to the village chief so they could organise a search party to find where the baby was abandoned.

After an undisclosed duration, the husband brought the baby back home safely.

Charged for drug use

When police questioned the 21-year-old father, he admitted to placing his baby on the forest floor and taking the photo. He said he did it to spite his wife and to convince her to come home to him.

He also admitted to asking her for sex but said he had not meant it seriously.

The man faces charges of drug use after his urine tested positive.

Also read: Infant’s body found in backpack abandoned in Thailand canal, police searching for parents

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.