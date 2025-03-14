Infant’s body found in backpack abandoned in Thailand canal, police searching for parents

Body of infant discovered in backpack dumped in canal in Thailand

In a chilling discovery on Thursday (13 March), the badly decomposed body of a male infant was found in a backpack abandoned in a canal in Pathum Thani Province, Thailand.

Mr Prajak, 43, was fishing in the area around 9am when he noticed his net had become caught on a black backpack.

Upon pulling it from the water, he was horrified to find the lifeless body of a baby inside.

Shocked by the grim find, he immediately contacted the authorities.

Infant estimated to have been dead for 3 days

Upon arrival, police discovered the infant wrapped in three layers of plastic and a brown towel.

A large stone was also found inside the backpack, presumably placed there to weigh it down, and has been collected as evidence.

Rescue personnel, following an initial examination, estimated that the infant had likely been dead for at least three days.

While some reports indicate the baby was around 10 months old, others note that the umbilical cord was still attached, suggesting the infant was much younger.

Police searching for infant’s parents

Surveillance footage from a nearby restaurant, recorded at 4am on Tuesday (11 March), showed a suspicious man riding a motorcycle in the area.

He parked for nearly an hour before leaving.

Authorities are now investigating whether this man is connected to the infant’s tragic death.

The baby’s body has been sent to the hospital for further examination, and police are actively working to identify the child’s parents.

Featured image adapted from Thai PBS and Matichon.