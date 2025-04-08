Starbucks on Smith Street unveils Chinese signboard after 6-month collab with local calligrapher & wood carver

Starbucks unveils Chinese signboard after more than 6-month process

A brand new Starbucks outlet in Chinatown has opened its doors for trial operations on Monday (7 April), and it’s turning heads for a reason that has nothing to do with coffee.

Above the Smith Street storefront sits a handcrafted Chinese signboard, created by two veteran local artisans in a six-month-long labour of love.

The sign, a rare sight in the global coffee giant’s design playbook, was brought to life by calligrapher Yong Cheong Thye, 78, and woodcarver Cheh Kai Hon, 74 — the only duo in Singapore who combine traditional calligraphy and handcrafted signboard carving.

Starbucks’ Chinese signboard crafted by local artisans

According to Shin Min Daily News, Yong and Cheh have run Yong Gallery together for 35 years.

Though the gallery relocated from South Bridge Road in Chinatown in 2018 due to the rising rent, the duo continued their collaboration using Mr Yong’s home in Joo Chiat as a workshop.

They are the only local service provider that combines calligraphy with handcrafted signboard carving art.

Their craft gained fresh recognition in 2021 when Chinese handcrafted signboard carving was listed as an intangible cultural heritage in Singapore.

So when Starbucks planned to launch a new outlet on Smith Street, they specifically sought out the pair to design a signboard that would honour the heritage of the area.

Process of creating the signboard took more than 6 months

In a recent interview, the craftsmen shared that Starbucks reached out to them in mid-2023 — and the entire process took over six months.

Mr Yong said: “I provided them with several samples in different fonts, and we decided on the regular script eventually, which looked fuller and more substantial.”

For colour, they went with a classic black background and gold lettering, the most traditional style.

Beside the signboard, the three large Chinese characters spelling “Starbucks” on the columns beside the new store’s entrance also came from the original manuscript written by Mr Yong.

Teak from Myanmar & top-grade gold foil used

According to Mr Cheh, the signboard was made from premium teak wood sourced from Myanmar, and finished with top-grade gold foil that gives it a more radiant look than usual.

“Aside from a few basic requirements, they [Starbucks] gave us a lot of creative freedom,” he said. “However, they wanted the wood grain of the teak to still be visible after the colouring, so we had to be very careful with this part, ensuring the paint wasn’t too thick or too thin.”

Mr Cheh expressed his honour at being invited to create the handcrafted signboard for the’ new store, noting that it is very rare to make a Chinese signboard for such a brand, especially one that will be prominently displayed in Chinatown.

“Even though the gallery has closed, we are still active here,” he said. “We not only conduct classes but also frequently hold art exhibitions and events, so we still have a strong connection to this place.”

Hope young people will appreciate the art form

Mr Yong hopes that the signboard will help younger generations understand and appreciate the difference between handcrafted and machine-made signs.

“Handcrafted carving can capture the subtlety of the brushstrokes, especially since we have worked together for many years,” he said.

“Our collaboration allows us to convey the spirit and emotions of my calligraphy through the carving, something that machines cannot replicate.”

The Starbucks on Smith Street is now open, and its grand opening ceremony will take place on 25 April.

Mr Yong, Mr Cheh, and other artists who collaborated with the outlet are all invited to attend.

Featured image adapted from Starbucks Singapore on Facebook.