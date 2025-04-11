Huge concrete structure topples from trailer at Bukit Timah road, debris cleared after 5 hours

Crane crew called in as concrete structure falls off trailer onto Upper Bukit Timah Road

A massive concrete structure collapsed onto the busy Upper Bukit Timah Road on Tuesday (9 April), causing a major traffic jam and prompting an urgent five-hour clearance operation involving heavy machinery.

The structure, believed to be around four metres tall, shattered into large chunks after crashing down near the junction of Upper Bukit Timah Road and Gombak Drive.

At the height of peak hour traffic, two of the three lanes were blocked, causing a congestion that stretched hundreds of metres.

The SCDF was alerted of the incident at about 6.50pm.

In response to MS News‘ queries, it said its assistance was not required.

Trailer was reversing into Bukit Timah worksite

According to witnesses, the incident occurred when a lorry was reversing into a roadside construction site, 8World reported.

As it manoeuvred, the large concrete structure at the back of the trailer suddenly tumbled onto the road.

The structure broke into several pieces, and steel bars were exposed.

Five hours, multiple machines to clear the road

A crane had to be brought in to help to clear the debris.

Smaller sections of fragments were cleared and loaded onto a truck within three hours, according to 8World.

However, the largest slab — estimated to be several tonnes — took another two hours to move to the rightmost lane.

By midnight, the morning of 10 April, the scene was cleared, and normal traffic resumed.

Consequences for failing to secure vehicle loads

This is the second reported incident in Singapore of a large structure falling off a trailer in a month.

Both cases caused traffic congestion for hours.

Under Singapore’s Road Traffic Act, failing to properly secure a vehicle’s load is a punishable offence.

Drivers of heavy vehicles, such as trailers, can face a fine of up to S$250. Offenders will also incur six demerit points.

