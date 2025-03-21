Massive pipe falls off trailer on Balestier Road, blocks traffic for hours

Pipe falls off trailer in Balestier on 21 March morning

A large conical pipe marked with the word “ASIA” fell off a trailer at the junction of Balestier Road and Kim Keat Road on Friday (21 March) morning, blocking two out of the three lanes on the road.

Images and footage of the scene quickly circulated online, showing traffic police officers and an orange-clad worker — presumably the driver — standing near the massive pipe as vehicles navigated around the obstruction.

Fallen pipe load causes Balestier Road traffic disruption

The incident unfolded when the massive pipe dislodged from the trailer, obstructing multiple lanes and bringing traffic to a standstill.

An MS News reader said the obstruction remained on the road as of noontime.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police were alerted to the incident.

SCDF told MS News that it received a call for assistance at about 9.05am but their assistance was not required.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News that the trailer is believed to have self-skidded along Balestier Road towards Thomson Road.

While no injuries were reported, a 31-year-old male trailer driver is assisting with police investigations.

Legal consequences for failing to secure vehicle loads

Under Singapore’s Road Traffic Act, failing to properly secure a vehicle’s load is a punishable offence.

Drivers of light vehicles can face composition fines of up to S$200, while heavy vehicle drivers face a fine of up to S$250. Offenders will also incur six demerit points.

Between 2017 and 2019, authorities recorded 234 violations involving improperly secured loads on lorries and trucks. Notably, 14 of these incidents resulted in accidents causing injuries, underscoring the need for stringent adherence to load-securing protocols.

