Tipper truck spills gravel across CTE lanes, causes motorcyclist to crash

Accidents occur after truck spills gravel on CTE, 1 person taken to hospital

Vehicles travelling on the Central Expressway (CTE) encountered a ‘field’ of gravel that had spilt from a tipper truck.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that the incident occurred at about 8.30pm on Tuesday (18 March).

In a video shown online, several vehicles were driving along CTE after Outram Flyover when they were hit by an area covered in grey gravel.

All of the vehicles had to slow down — a lorry even shifted lanes to avoid hitting a rider in the middle of the road.

The rider’s vehicle lay sideways on the patch. Presumably, they had fallen over upon losing traction on the loose gravel.

As the cambike and the black car ahead slowed down significantly, another motorcyclist rode past and tumbled over the gravel.

The filming rider honked rapidly and loudly as the car in front came to a stop.

Slowly, they went around the crashed motorcyclist, who had ended up on the road shoulder.

The next stretch of road similarly featured some loose stones lying around.

Before long, the motorcyclist encountered another major patch of gravel, forcing them to slow down.

The rider began honking loudly again, likely to alert other motorists of the potential danger.

The trail of gravel shifted left through the CTE lanes and onto the road shoulder. It eventually led to the culprit — a tipper truck which stopped along the road shoulder.

As the cambike overtook the tipper truck, the roads ahead appeared gravel-free.

SCDF conveyed 1 person to hospital

SCDF told MS News that they revived a call for assistance along CTE towards AYE near the Jalan Bukit Merah exit.

Paramedics subsequently conveyed one person to Singapore General Hospital.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital.

MS News has reached out to the police and National Environment Agency (NEA) for comments on the incident.

Several netizens on the ‘SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News’ Telegram group also encountered the gravel situation and warned others about the location.

“Whole road [covered] with stones,” one wrote.

At 10.38pm, another user said the gravel had caused heavy traffic on the CTE towards the city.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook and SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.