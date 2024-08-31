Tipper truck driver sent to hospital after vehicle flips on its side along Marymount Road

Tipper truck flips on its side along Marymount Road, believed to have self-skidded

The driver of a tipper truck was sent to hospital after his vehicle flipped on its side along Marymount Road.

A photo posted on Saturday (31 Aug) in a Telegram channel showed the truck lying on its left side in front of Marymount Community Club, near the junction with Sin Ming Avenue and Bishan Street 22.

The contents of its cargo box had spilt out onto the road.

Several construction workers were also milling about around the scene. The area is undergoing major road works due to the North-South Highway construction.

Truck flips, causing closure of Marymount Road

Another photo posted on Telegram showed a queue of vehicles along Marymount Road.

The user who shared the photo said that traffic had come to a standstill on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 in the direction towards Marymount Road.

Another netizen, posting in the SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News Telegram channel, said a portion of Marymount Road between Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Sin Ming Avenue in the south-bound direction had been closed due to the accident.

Truck believed to have self-skidded on Marymount Road

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 10.50am on Saturday (31 Aug).

It involved a tipper truck along Marymount Road in the direction towards Thomson Road.

The vehicle was believed to have self-skidded, added SPF.

50-year-old driver sent to hospital

As a result of the accident, a 50-year-old man who was the driver of the truck was conveyed to hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), who was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marymount Road reopened by 2.30pm

The tipper truck was flipped back to its rightful position at about 1.15pm, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

It was then towed away at about 1.50pm.

Marymount Road was fully reopened at about 2.30pm.

The logo of Unity Construction was spotted on the truck, according to ST.

