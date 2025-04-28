2 winners share S$12.9M TOTO jackpot on 28 April, each of them get S$6.5M

28 April TOTO jackpot winners bought tickets via Singapore Pools’ online betting service

The fifth TOTO cascade draw of the year has concluded with two lucky winners sharing the jackpot of S$12.9 million.

The draw on Monday (28 April) was hotly anticipated as the jackpot had snowballed to an estimated S$10 million.

TOTO jackpot on 28 April was S$12.9M

Eventually, the Group 1 prize for the latest draw had an eye-watering jackpot of S$12,929,450, according to Singapore Pools.

The winning numbers ended up being 3, 8, 12, 18, 24 and 41.

The additional number was 11.

28 April TOTO jackpot split among two winners

After the dust settled, two Group 1 prize winners emerged.

They will split the jackpot in half, each getting a still-considerable sum of S$6,464,725.

In contrast, the Group 2 prize was shared among 12 people, with each of them getting just S$124,689.

Both 28 April TOTO winners bought tickets online

Even if they didn’t win, punters usually want to know where the winners bought their tickets so they can take note for reference next time round.

According to Singapore Pools, though, both the winning tickets were purchased via Singapore Pools’ online betting service.

They were also both System 7 entries — meaning that the respective punters paid S$7 for seven numbers instead of the usual six, which gives them seven ordinary entries instead of one.

Three previous draws failed to produce a Group 1 winner

The 28 April draw was declared as a cascade draw after three consecutive draws — on 17 April, 21 April, and 24 April — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

Moreover, the draw on 17 April did not have any Group 2 winners.

The last draw that had a Group 1 winner was on 14 April, when one punter took home an impressive S$3,072,730.

A cascade draw is typically called in such a situation, meaning the jackpot will be split between the Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner emerges.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the prize will be split among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

Five cascade draws so far in 2025

This has been a huat year so far for Singapore punters, with no less than five casade draws so far.

Previous cascade draws this year were the New Year Draw on 3 Jan, Reunion Draw on 24 Jan, Hong Bao Draw on 7 Feb and a draw on 6 March.

The next TOTO draw will be on Thursday (1 May), for an estimated jackpot of S$1 million.

