S$12.6M TOTO Hong Bao Draw jackpot split 3 ways, huat outlets in Toa Payoh & Chinatown

S$12.6 million Hong Bao Draw on 7 Feb has 3 jackpot winners

After much anticipation, the 2025 TOTO Hong Bao draw took place on Friday (7 Feb) evening.

The S$12.6 million jackpot was eventually split between three winning tickets, with each lucky punter getting S$4.2 million.

Hong Bao Draw jackpot winners got S$4.2M each

According to the Singapore Pools’ website, the Group 1 prize for this year’s Hong Bao Draw swelled to S$12,629,475.

The winning numbers were: 16 18 22 23 28 35.

The additional number was 32.

The three Group 1 winning tickets comprise two System 7 entries and a System 8 entry.

There were also 36 Group 2 winners, each winning S$73,857.

Group 1 winning tickets from Chinatown & Toa Payoh outlets

Of the three Group 1 winning tickets, two were bought at physical stores.

The lucky System 8 entry was purchased from a Singapore Pools outlet in the 7-Eleven store along McCallum Street in Chinatown.

As for the System 7 Entries, one of them was purchased from the Singapore Pools outlet at Block 85 Toa Payoh Lorong 4.

The last jackpot-winning ticket was bought online via the Singapore Pools Account Betting Service.

