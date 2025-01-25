2 punters split S$13.3M TOTO Reunion Draw jackpot, 1 lucky ticket bought from Tampines Mart

TOTO Reunion Draw jackpot split between 2 winners

As punters in Singapore rushed to place their bets over the past week, the jackpot for the TOTO Reunion Draw on Friday (24 Jan) snowballed to an eye-watering S$13.3 million.

The grand prize was eventually split between two lucky punters, each bringing home a cool S$6.65 million.

The winning numbers for the 24 Jan Reunion Draw were: 9, 10, 18, 35, 43, 49.

The additional number was 42.

According to the Singapore Pools’ (SG Pools) website, the Group 1 Prize for Reunion Draw swelled to S$13,302,177.

The Reunion Draw jackpot was initially reported to be S$5 million.

However, after two consecutive TOTO draws without any Group 1 winners, the grand prize snowballed to S$10.8 million on Monday (20 Jan).

One winning ticket was a QuickPick Ordinary Entry

There were two Group 1 winners for this year’s Reunion Draw. One of the winning tickets was a QuickPick Ordinary Entry, which cost the punter just S$1.

The lucky winner bought the QuickPick ticket at the Tampines Mart SG Pools’ outlet .

The other Group 1 winning ticket was an iTOTO system 12 entry that costs S$33.

Hong Bao Draw happening on 7 Feb

With the Reunion Draw out of the way, punters now look forward to the Hong Bao Draw, which will take place on 7 Feb.

At the time of writing, the jackpot prize for the Hong Bao Draw stands at S$12 million.

However, this amount is expected to increase as more punters place their bets.

