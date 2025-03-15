Motorcyclist in M’sia dies after crashing into lorry & getting run over by vehicles

Motorcyclist in Malaysia dies after getting crushed by lorry on 14 March

A factory worker in Malaysia was on the way home on Friday (14 March) when he lost control of his vehicle along a wet road.

He subsequently crashed into a lorry before getting run over by vehicles that failed to stop.

The 41-year-old motorcyclist passed away at the scene, his body reportedly mangled as a result of the multiple collisions.

Motorcyclist crashes into lorry amid heavy rain

According to China Press, the incident happened at about 7.10pm on 14 March, along a highway in Muar, Malaysia.

Amidst heavy rain, the victim — identified as Zheng Tianwen (name transliterated from Chinese) — is believed to have lost control of his motorcycle and grazed the wheel of the lorry.

The 41-year-old fell to the ground as a result of the collision and got run over by the lorry.

However, cars travelling behind did not stop and ended up running over the helpless Zheng.

Pictures of the accident showed a red motorcycle lying on the road next to Zheng’s battered body.

The surrounding asphalt also appeared to have been stained red.

Local police appealing for witnesses

Muar police chief Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the cars did not stop due to the heavy rain.

They were apparently also unaware that an accident had taken place, due to the adverse weather.

Commissioner Raiz said local police are in the process of identifying the lorry driver and appealed to witnesses with relevant information to step forward.

Also read: 7 killed, including toddler & S’porean woman, in collision involving tour bus, trailer & MPV in M’sia

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press.