Woodlands Checkpoint waiting time exceeds 2 hours on 15 March as school holidays start

Woodlands Checkpoint sees waiting time of up to 160 minutes on 15 March morning

The waiting time at Woodlands Checkpoint exceeded the two-hour mark on Saturday (15 March) morning, which marks the start of the March school holidays in Singapore.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned about the two-hour wait from about 8am via a post on Facebook.

In the post, ICA said Woodlands Checkpoint is experiencing “very heavy departure traffic” due to tailback from Malaysia.

In fact, the car queue for departure had reportedly spilled over to Exit 10A on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), which leads to Woodlands Avenue 3.

It also advised travellers to postpone non-urgent travels to avoid getting caught in the heavy traffic.

ICA updated its post at 9.10am when it removed the advisory but retained the portion warning travellers about the two-hour waiting time.

Footage captured by Checkpoint.sg at about 11.30am showed heavy traffic along the Causeway.

Waiting time was estimated to be between 105 and 160 minutes to Johor Bahru (JB).

In comparison, the waiting time at Tuas Checkpoint was significantly shorter — estimated to be between 60 and 85 minutes.

ICA warned about heavy traffic during March school holidays & Hari Raya Puasa

ICA had earlier issued an advisory warning travellers of heavy traffic during the March school holidays and Hari Raya Puasa.

The agency stated that more than three million travellers had crossed Woodlands or Tuas Checkpoint during the Chinese New Year period from 24 to 30 Jan.

During peak hours, motorists had to wait up to three hours.

In light of the anticipated congestion, travellers are reminded to be cooperative and to follow traffic rules at all times.

Featured image adapted from Checkpoint.sg app.