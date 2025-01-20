Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints during upcoming CNY period: ICA

Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints to experience heavy traffic during CNY period from 24 Jan to 2 Feb

Those crossing between Singapore and Malaysia via Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints should prepare for longer wait times during the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) period.

According to an advisory from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) issued on Monday (20 Jan), continuous heavy traffic is expected from 24 Jan to 2 Feb as people travel for the festive season.

Record 562,000 crossings on 20 Dec 2024

Citing data from the recent year-end school holidays from 15 Nov 2024 to 1 Jan 2025, ICA reported that more than 24 million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints — an increase of approximately 20% compared to the same period in 2023.

A record 562,000 crossings occurred on 20 Dec 2024, surpassing the previous peak of 553,000 on 13 Dec 2024.

During peak periods, car travellers faced waits of up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic congestion from Malaysia.

As a result, travellers are advised to consider using cross-border bus services as an alternative during the CNY rush.

With enhanced checks continuing, travellers should expect delays and allow extra time for immigration clearance.

ICA has urged cooperation in observing traffic rules, maintaining lane discipline, and following officers’ instructions.

Strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply or commit offences at the checkpoints.

ICA shares tips for smoother journey

ICA’s advisory also included useful reminders to help ensure a smoother journey, such as:

Ensure passports are valid for at least six months.

All short-term visitors must submit their Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) with a health declaration via the MyICA app within three days before arrival.

Singapore Permanent Residents renewing their passport must transfer their Re-Entry Permit to the new passport.

Long-Term Pass holders should notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any changes to their passport details before re-entering.

Avoid bringing prohibited or controlled items, such as vapes and bak kwa.

Motorists should check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before setting off.

Those travelling by car, motorcycle, or bus are encouraged to use QR codes instead of passports for quicker and more convenient immigration clearance.

Motorists caught queue-cutting will be turned away

Drivers of foreign vehicles should ensure their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) is valid.

Those without a valid Autopass card, VEP approval email from LTA, or valid insurance will be turned away.

They should also settle any outstanding fines with the relevant government agencies, as those with unpaid fines may be denied entry into Singapore.

ICA has warned that motorists caught queue-cutting will be turned away and required to re-queue, as such behaviour causes severe congestion and jeopardises the safety of others.

