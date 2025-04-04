HSA raids home of woman seen vaping on MRT, finds vape & 3 vape pods

Woman seen vaping on MRT train in March social media post

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has raided the home of a woman seen vaping on an MRT train in March.

In a press release on Friday (4 April), it said the raid was conducted after a video of her was posted on Instagram by sgfollowsall.

Woman seen openly vaping while seated on MRT

The clip, uploaded in March, showed the woman with her eyes closed, appearing dazed while seated between other passengers.

It started with her bending her head to sniff from a device in her hand.

She then lifted her head and exhaled smoke through her nose.

The incident was “a flagrant violation of the law”, HSA said, identifying the woman as a 24-year-old.

Potent medicinal ingredient found in vape pods at woman’s home

HSA raided the woman’s residence on 24 March, finding one e-vaporiser, or vape, and three vape pods.

HSA’s tests found etomidate, a potent medicinal ingredient, in the vape pods.

Etomidate is a medicinal ingredient used in clinical practice as an anaesthetic agent, HSA said, adding:

It should only be administered under medical supervision. Adverse effects of etomidate include nausea and vomiting, uncontrollable movement or spasm of muscles, changes to breathing and blood pressure, seizures and psychosis as well as physical dependence.

Woman assisting HSA investigations

HSA takes “a serious view” of vape possession and use and will take “stern action” against offenders, it said.

It noted that those found purchasing, possessing and using vapes can be fined up to S$2,000 under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, even if the purchases were made online or from overseas.

Under the Poisons Act, those convicted of possessing or using pods containing etomidate face up to two years in prison and/or up to S$10,000 in fines.

The woman is currently assisting HSA in its further investigations.

