Man seen openly vaping on S’pore MRT train & almost stumbling out the door

Man seen vaping on S’pore MRT train, almost stumbles out opening door

As vaping is illegal in Singapore, commuters might have been surprised to see a man openly vaping on an MRT train in Singapore.

This was depicted in a TikTok video posted on 9 Aug, which also showed him almost stumbling out the opening doors.

Man vaping on MRT while leaning on doors

The 30-second clip has already gained about 14,500 views. It shows the tattooed man wearing a black T-shirt and jeans leaning against the MRT doors with other commuters nearby.

He holds a bright green device in his right hand that appears to be an e-vaporiser, or “vape”.

A puff of smoke then blows out from his nose and wafts into the cabin.

Man has dazed look in his eyes

The man looks around with a dazed look in his eyes, blinking a few times.

The user who posted the video alleged that he had popped some pills, though this is not seen in the video.

A netizen who commented on the video said he looked “stoned and high”.

Another netizen said it was “scary” while others wondered whether anybody had reported him to the authorities.

Man almost stumbles out MRT doors after vaping

The train soon comes to a stop at Braddell MRT station, according to the announcement.

The station, which is on the North-South Line (NSL), is notable for having doors that open on a different side than most of the other stations on the line.

Thus, as the doors opened behind him, the man almost stumbles out.

He had to use his hand to support himself against the door frame, after which the video cuts off.

Fine of up to S$2K for vaping

According to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), it’s illegal to possess, use or purchase vapes.

Any person convicted of possession, use and purchase of vapes faces a fine of up to S$2,000.

Those who import, distribute, sell or offer for sale vapes and components are also committing an offence, and face up to six months’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$10,000 for the first offence.

MS News has reached out to SMRT, which operates the NSL, for more information on the incident.

