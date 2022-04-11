Man Allegedly Caught Smoking E-Cigarette On Train On 7 Apr

One of the rules of using public transport in Singapore is that smoking is strictly prohibited at all times. However, one man was recently caught violating this law while taking the East-West Line (EWL).

To make matters worse, he used an electronic vaporiser, which is illegal in Singapore.

A video of the act was uploaded to sgfollowsall’s Instagram page. Netizens are now urging the authorities to take action against the man for the unlawful act.

Man smokes e-cigarette on East-West Line train

Speaking to 8world News, the person who recorded the clip revealed that the incident happened in a train cabin on the EWL at about 8.25pm on 7 Apr.

The video shows a man puffing on an e-cigarette with his mask pulled down to his chin.

He then blatantly exhales vapour while using his phone.

The OP told 8world News that there wasn’t any train staff around at the time. Other passengers simply walked away from the man when they saw him smoking.

Netizens urge authorities to take action

Netizens were quick to condemn the man’s unlawful and inconsiderate act.

Many expressed their disbelief upon watching the short clip.

Some also pointed out that the man is old enough to realise that what he was doing is wrong.

One netizen lamented that, unfortunately, the man may get away with his misdeed as such cases are apparently common in Singapore.

Persons caught smoking on public transport in Singapore may be fined up to S$1,000 if convicted in court.

In this case, the man was also in illegal possession of an e-cigarette. According to The Straits Times (ST), those caught possessing, buying, or using e-vaporisers may be fined up to S$2,000 per offence.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for comments and will update accordingly when they get back.

Illegal to own an e-cigarette in Singapore

A common misconception is that vaping is much safer than smoking, especially for those around the user. However, e-cigarette emissions still contain harmful chemicals, especially to children.

This makes the man’s behaviour not just illegal, but also inconsiderate to his fellow passengers. Thus, it’s understandable that netizens want authorities to step up.

We hope that the authorities can identify the man soon and take appropriate action so he can reflect upon his wrongdoings.

