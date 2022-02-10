Pasir Ris Police Catches Man With E-Cigarette During Patrol

Police officers would often patrol neighbourhoods to keep the peace in the heartlands. Occasionally, they may chance upon shady characters and spring into action.

This happened when Pasir Ris NPC officers saw 2 people acting suspiciously at a stairwell.

As they approached the pair, one of them sneakily hid an e-cigarette underneath his shirt. After probing, officers uncovered the device and the man revealed that he had bought the gadget online.

Man admits to purchasing e-cigarette device online

On Wednesday (9 Feb), Pasir Ris NPC shared the incident on Facebook, where they recently checked 2 people behaving suspiciously at a quiet stairwell.

Although the pair avoided eye contact with the officers, one of them was spotted subtly attempting to hide something underneath his shirt.

After some probing, it was revealed that the item was an e-cigarette. The suspect then admitted to purchasing the device on the Internet.

In accordance with the law, the police then referred the suspect to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further action.

They also stressed that e-cigarettes are illegal.

HSA & other authorities actively cracking down on e-cigarettes

Authorities in Singapore have constantly been cracking down on the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes since they came into prominence.

In Oct 2021, the HSA seized their largest haul of $2 million worth of e-cigarettes. The operation was conducted at a storage facility in Boon Lay.

Illegal to own an e-cigarette in Singapore

Although their actions are rarely seen, police officers often conduct their patrols away from the limelight to be more effective.

Once again, e-cigarettes are illegal in Singapore, and those found to be in the possession of one will be duly referred to the HSA.

As tempting as it is to own and use one, remember that you are breaking the law with every puff.

