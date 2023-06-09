POPULAR Marine Parade Closing For Good After 37 Years, Has Up To 90% Off Sale

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

POPULAR Bookstore At Marine Parade To Close After 18 June

Another day and another retail stalwart has called it quits.

This time, the seemingly ever-present POPULAR store in Marine Parade has announced that it’ll be closing soon.

The store will have a storewide sale to commemorate its numerous decades in the neighbourhood before it bids goodbye.

The sale will last till 18 June, after which the store will close its doors for the final time since its inception in 1986.

POPULAR Marine Parade has up to 90% discount in closing down sale

POPULAR, a mainstay of the Marine Parade area, announced that its historical store there will be winding up for good.

The bookstore chain shows various deals folks can snag in a Facebook post. Ranging from storybooks and assessment papers to Nintendo games, there’s something for everyone.

Parents who want their children to read more may interest the little ones in books from popular series like ‘Dog Man’, ‘Cat Kid’ and ‘Captain Underpants’ have a promotion in which you’ll get a 25% discount if you purchase two or more.

Besides leisure, they’d need revision material too, and exam practice papers that students either dread or take up as a challenge are going for S$9.90 for three sets.

To keep as a reward for studying hard, parents can get their kids a Nintendo Switch game or two at 20% less than their usual prices.

Customers can also expect other usual offerings such as stationery, book boxsets and IT gadgets at discounted prices.

Stocking up on supplies will surely add up to a significant amount. Members who spend at least S$60 will enjoy additional rewards with S$15 discount vouchers.

Non-members can get a chance too but will have to spend a minimum of S$70 instead.

To see what else the store has to offer, check out the POPULAR website.

Folks share fond memories of POPULAR Marine Parade

Long-time patrons have shared their heartfelt dedications to the store, with one Facebook post detailing their favourite memories from the past.

The post tells how the OP started in the book retailing business at the Marine Parade outlet.

For a wily 16-year-old, the POPULAR store held some of the fondest memories – working with colleagues, going out for cohesion activities and taking up many different work roles.

Take a drip down memory lane soon

While it may be too late to save the store, those with fond memories of the POPULAR outlet can pay one last visit soon, before its closure.

Here’s how you can get there:

POPULAR Bookstore @ Marine Parade

Address: 86 Marine Parade Central, #02-101/102, Promenade 440086

Opening hours: 11am – 9pm daily

Nearest bus stop: Opposite Parkway Parade

Once landmarks like this POPULAR bookstore disappear, regular customers will only be left with fond memories.

Therefore, to remember the place in all its glory, take a drip down memory lane soon and visit it in the coming week.

Do you have any memories of the store? Share them with us in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Wacky Duo on Google Maps and Popular Bookstore Singapore on Facebook.