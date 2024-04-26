Father of 17-year-old girl who died in Tampines crash blames himself for daughter’s death

Father of 17-year-old girl killed in Tampines crash receiving help from counsellors, currently stable in ICU

On Monday morning (22 April), a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Tampines resulted in the deaths of two victims — 17-year-old Temasek Junior College (TJC) student Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril and 57-year-old pest control company employee Norzihan Juwahib.

Afifah’s father, Police Coast Guard officer Muhammad Azril Mahmood, who also sustained injuries in the incident, is now in a stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Her grandfather, 71-year-old Mohamed Kassim Yusoff, revealed that Mr Azril blamed himself for his daughter’s death.

Father of girl killed in Tampines crash blames himself

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Kassim said Afifah’s father felt depressed following the Tampines accident.

Although Mr Azril is in a stable condition, Mr Kassim does not know when the hospital will discharge him.

He added that the police had sent counsellors to assist Mr Azril. Other family members have also been trying to console him.

Along with one of Afifah’s younger sisters, Afifah’s mother had gone to the hospital to look after her father.

Meanwhile, her other sister had decided to go to school, as she did not want to be left at home.

Mr Kassim shared that Afifah was self-disciplined and had always been a good role model for her younger sister, often helping them with their homework.

Holding back tears, he said that his granddaughter wanted to be a doctor when she grew up.

“She said she wanted to take care of me and treat me when I got sick in the future,” he said.

Driver handed 4 charges for fatal accident

In addition to Mr Azril, six others suffered injuries in the deadly multi-vehicle crash.

In dashcam footage that has gone viral, a black Saab Aero was seen weaving through traffic recklessly without signalling.

It then ran a red light and crashed into oncoming traffic.

Appearing in court on Thursday (25 April), the 42-year-old driver of the black Saab — Muhammad Syafie Ismail — was handed four charges related to dangerous driving and not stopping after an accident.

Authorities also suspended his driving licence with immediate effect following the tragedy.

