Netizens say OSIM Mother’s Day campaign ‘recommends domestic violence’, company apologises & changes displays

OSIM Mother’s Day campaign also body shames, netizens say

Netizens have taken issue with a Mother’s Day campaign seen in a store of healthy living products retailer OSIM, which had the tagline: “Beat Her Belly Bulge”.

This “recommends domestic violence”, said the person who shared a photo of the display.

The company has apologised and changed its store displays.

Controversial tagline placed under tummy massager

The offending tagline was shared in a discussion on Reddit on Sunday (5 May).

It was part of a display of mostly pink-coloured beauty products, including a uZap Tummy Vibrating Abdominal Massager.

According to the company, the device helps with toning and weight loss, among other health benefits.

The tagline “Beat Her Belly Bulge” was placed beneath it.

Netizens call out tagline for alleged body shaming

The discussion drew 113 comments and 1,800 upvotes in a day, with the OP saying the display “recommends domestic violence”.

Commenters also called out the tagline for not only bringing to mind domestic violence, but body shaming too.

This was especially unfortunate as it was a campaign for Mother’s Day, they reckoned.

A netizen questioned the need to body shame mothers, who literally sacrificed their waistlines to give birth.

Another contributor said the tagline could’ve been improved by simply changing “her” to “your/that/the”. They explained that the latter connotes that it’s a person’s own choice to do something about his or her body, while the former equates to fat-shaming.

Many netizens also wondered how the slogan got approved in the first place.

OSIM apologises for oversight in Mother’s Day campaign

In response to queries from MS News, Ms Adelle Tan, OSIM Singapore’s Assistant General Manager, apologised sincerely for an “oversight in our marketing efforts”.

OSIM recognises that the language and tone of its Mother’s Day campaign tagline “caused discomfort and unhappiness” to some, she said, adding:

It was never our intention to encourage negative feelings or ill-will towards women and much less, mothers – both of whom we have the utmost respect for.

As OSIM takes a serious view of public feedback, it has refreshed the displays within its stores, as well as all its digital communications.

The company will progressively update all its malls and external ad spaces from tomorrow (7 May), Ms Tan added.

OSIM thanked the public for their feedback and opinions, saying:

We will learn from this and review our marketing campaigns more stringently in the future.

