Photographer in S’pore captures nighttime picture of Sambar deer on Vesak Day using lighting from street lamps

Photographer in Singapore captures picture of Sambar deer at nighttime

On Vesak Day which fell on Wednesday (22 May), a photographer in Singapore managed to snap a picture of a wild sambar deer in Singapore.

Despite it being nighttime, he managed to make full use of the street lamps’ lighting to make the picture a well-lit one.

Taking to the Nature Society Singapore Facebook page, the OP shared the image of the deer.

In his Facebook post, he described the experience as a “zen moment for Vesak Day.”

The OP said that he snapped the picture of the stag at 1am, with the only light sources around being the surrounding street lamps.

Using a lens with a fast zoom option and a wide aperture of 100mm to 300mm f2.8, he was able to take a breathtaking image of the deer.

“He knew of my presence in the area,” the OP added, elaborating on the moment further. “I’d say he was comfortable with me in the area from the time he arrived.”

“In fact, he even grazed nearer my direction after this shot. He would graze and look up at me once every few minutes just to make sure I wasn’t a threat and continue what he was doing.”

Labelling them as Singapore’s largest terrestrial mammals, the OP noted that they were spectacular to observe.

Netizens describe shot as majestic

His post has gained significant traction on Facebook with many users describing the shot and the animal itself as “majestic.”

Others praised the OP for managing to capture such a captivating picture of the deer.

Some netizens expressed the desire to witness the deer in person as well.

This isn’t the first time sambar deer have been sighted in Singapore. On 21 April, a wildlife photographer also spotted a herd of the species grazing on a patch of grass along Mandai Road.

The animals would forage peacefully, occasionally lifting their heads to survey their surroundings.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more details on the experience.

