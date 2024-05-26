25 motorcyclists arrested at Tuas Checkpoint for offences including riding without a valid licence

Motorcyclists arrested at Tuas Checkpoint during checks involving about 400 motorcycles

Last weekend, the Traffic Police (TP) conducted an enforcement operation, checking motorcycles passing through the Tuas Checkpoint.

It resulted in 25 motorcyclists being arrested.

Some of their offences included riding without a valid licence.

400 motorcyclists checked at Tuas Checkpoint on 16 May

The enforcement operation was carried out on 16 May, a Thursday, according to a Singapore Police Force (SPF) statement quoted by The Straits Times (ST).

About 400 motorcyclists were stopped for checks at the Tuas checkpoint.

A photo from the SPF showed a large group of motorcycles waiting to be checked at a lane in the land checkpoint.

Motorcyclists aged 18-38 arrested at Tuas Checkpoint

In total, 25 motorcyclists were nabbed for flouting traffic laws.

They ranged from 18 to 38 years of age and had fallen afoul of the law for offences such as driving without a valid licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Offenders who drive without a valid licence face a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or a prison term of up to three years, SPF said.

Repeat offenders may get a fine of up to S$20,000 and/or a prison term of up to six years.

Their vehicles might also be forfeited.

For using a motor vehicle without insurance, offenders may be fined up to S$1,000 and/or sentenced to up to three months’ jail.

21-year-old man nabbed for allowing another to ride motorbike without licence & insurance

In particular, a 21-year-old man was arrested for permitting another person to ride a motorcycle without a valid licence, and permitting another person to use a vehicle without insurance coverage.

Those convicted of permitting another person to drive without a valid licence may be fined up to S$10,000 and/or jailed for up to three years, SPF said.

Those found guilty of permitting another person to use a motor vehicle without insurance may be fined up to S$1,000 and/or jailed for up to three months.

MS News has reached out to the SPF for more information.

Enforcement operation at Woodlands Checkpoint in March

In 21 March, the TP conducted an enforcement operation near the Woodlands Checkpoint. This was a collaboration with the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Land Transport Authority (LTA).

They stopped 269 motorcycles in total, according to a news release from the SPF.

During the operation, 23 motorcyclists were found to be riding without a valid licence and insurance.

One of them was also arrested for drunken driving, while another was arrested for cheating by personation.

“Cheating by personation” is when an offender cheats by pretending to be some other person, by knowingly substituting one person for another, or by representing that he or any other person is a person other than he or such other person really is, according to the Penal Code.

NEA issued 39 summonses for offences that involved vehicular smoke and excessive noise emission.

LTA issued 31 summonses for offences such as:

improper number plates

expired vehicle entry permit

expired road tax

expired insurance

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force via The Straits Times and Google Maps.