66 Motorcyclists Fined Near Woodlands Checkpoint For Excessive Noise Emissions & Improper Licence Plates

66 Motorcyclists Fined By NEA Near Woodlands Checkpoint During Joint Enforcement Check

On the road, adhering to traffic safety rules is important to reduce the risk of accidents and injury.

To enforce this, the National Environment Agency (NEA) carried out a joint operation with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) near Woodlands Checkpoint.

They issued 66 fines to errant motorcyclists for committing vehicular offences.

NEA fined 66 motorcyclists near Woodlands Checkpoint

NEA announced via a press release that they carried out the check with SPF and LTA near Woodlands checkpoint on 28 Nov.

A total of 66 motorcyclists out of 88, according to LTA, received fines for various vehicular offences ranging from emitting large amounts of smoke to riding without a valid licence.

Among them, officers fined four motorists for smoke emissions. Another 25 received fines for excessive noise emissions, with 24 failing to comply with technical and regulatory requirements.

Authorities also found 13 of them driving without a valid riding licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage.

Motorists urged to adhere to traffic safety

In light of the excessive number of offenders, NEA has once again urged motorists to adhere to Singapore’s regulations.

All vehicles, including foreign-registered ones, must comply with safety and emission requirements. This includes Singapore’s exhaust and noise emission standards.

The licence plates on each of these vehicles must also be on display properly.

Those who violate these regulations can face penalties. Officers may also deny them entry into Singapore at the land checkpoints.

Members of the public can assist in this regard by reporting errant motorists on the following platforms:

NEA – for feedback regarding exhaust emissions:

NEA feedback form

myENV app

NEA hotline: 1800 2255 632

SPF – for feedback pertaining to road safety:

Feedback on road users on SPF website

Lodge a police report at any neighbourhood police post or via SPF e-services

Traffic police information hotline: 6547 0000

LTA – for feedback about technical and regulatory requirements:

One Motoring website

LTA hotline: 1800 2255 582

Featured image courtesy of National Environment Agency.