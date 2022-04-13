S’pore Authorities Clamp Down On Foreign-Registered Vehicles, 8 Caught With Improper Licence Plate Display

Foreign-Registered Vehicles Caught For Offences Near Woodlands Checkpoint

Singapore recently entered the ‘new normal’ of living with Covid-19 as restrictions were lifted and borders reopened. As a result, more vehicles are entering the country as well.

On 12 Apr, the National Environment Agency (NEA), Singapore Police Force (SPF), and Land Transport Authority (LTA) conducted checks against foreign-registered vehicles.

They caught a total of 12 motorists for vehicular offences. Eight of them failed to comply with technical and regulatory requirements.

Eight foreign-registered vehicles didn’t display licence plates properly

As more foreign-registered vehicles enter Singapore, authorities are ramping up enforcement checks at our borders.

On 12 Apr, NEA, SPF, and LTA carried out a joint enforcement effort against errant foreign-registered vehicles near Woodlands Checkpoint.

They caught eight motorists for failing to comply with technical and regulatory requirements. According to LTA, this included the improper display of licence plates.

Licence plates should be properly displayed on the front and back of vehicles at all times. Otherwise, the vehicle will be unidentifiable.

Besides licence plates, LTA also checks if foreign motorists’ Vehicle Entry Permits (VEP) are still valid.

On 12 Apr, authorities found three foreign vehicles registering excessive noise emissions.

One vehicle also failed to adhere to smoke emission guidelines.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that NEA has stepped up emissions testing of foreign vehicles at Singapore’s checkpoints since 1 Apr.

Non-compliant vehicles may be denied entry into Singapore

In a joint press release, authorities reminded motorists to adhere to environmental and road safety regulations.

They reiterated that foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore must comply with safety and emission requirements.

This includes exhaust and noise emission standards under the Environmental Protection and Management (Vehicular Emissions) Regulations. All licence plates must also be properly displayed.

From 6 Apr 2023, foreign-registered motorcycles will have to meet emission limits of 4.5% carbon monoxide by volume.

Motorcycles with two-stroke engines will also have to meet limits of 7,800ppm hydrocarbons. For four-stroke engines, the limit is 2,000ppm.

The authorities may deny non-compliant vehicles entry into Singapore at the land checkpoints. Motorists may also face penalties by the relevant authorities.

Report errant motorists

These efforts will help achieve and sustain a clean and healthy living environment in Singapore. Foreign motorists should play their part as well.

In the press release, the traffic police urged all motorists to adopt good road sense to keep the roads safe for everyone.

They warned that they will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who flout traffic regulations.

Members of the public can also help by reporting errant motorists to the respective authorities on the following platforms.

NEA — for feedback regarding exhaust emissions:

NEA website

myENV app

NEA hotline: 1800 2255 632

SPF — for feedback pertaining to road safety:

Feedback on road users on SPF website

Lodge a police report at any neighbourhood police post or via SPF e-services

Traffic police information hotline: 6547 0000

LTA — for feedback about technical and regulatory requirements:

One Motoring website

LTA hotline: 1800 2255 582

Hope motorists will adhere to regulations

Kudos to NEA, SPF, and LTA for ramping up enforcement efforts as traffic picks up at our borders.

While these efforts often go unnoticed, they go a long way in keeping Singapore safe, clean, and livable.

The rest of us can also do our part by ensuring we adhere to traffic rules and regulations at all times.

Featured image courtesy of National Environment Agency, Singapore Police Force, and Land Transport Authority.