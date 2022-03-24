Covid-19 Restrictions On Large-Scale Gatherings To Be Lifted, Nightlife Looked Into

For the past 2 years, Singapore residents have been contending with evolving Covid-19 restrictions that have significantly altered our lifestyles. However, we can now rejoice as the authorities will be easing many of the rules come Tuesday (29 Mar).

Earlier today (24 Mar), Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) co-chair Lawrence Wong announced the easing of restrictions on dining in, large-scale social gatherings, and live performances.

The ban on the consumption and sale of alcohol past 10.30pm will also be removed.

Measures pertaining to nightlife establishments, however, are still under review.

Looser VDS rules at certain F&B establishments

In a press conference on Thursday (24 Mar), the MTF announced the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in a number of areas.

Besides increasing the group size limit for social gatherings, people can also dine in groups of up to 10 at eateries. This is only if establishments conduct upfront checks in line with vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS).

Should eateries struggle to enforce VDS measures, they can only allow up to 5 persons to dine together at a table. In such cases, staff won’t have to check on diners’ vaccination statuses, though only fully vaccinated diners can be in the group.

Elaborating on this, Mr Wong said:

Instead of upfront checks at the entrance, we will have random spot checks to ensure that only vaccinated persons are dining in at these places.

Resumption of live performances & large-scale social events

Live performances and screening of live broadcast programmes will also resume at all venues, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced. These include outdoor performances and busking.

On the social front, large-scale events like gala dinners and corporate dinner-and dance (D&D) can happen again, as long as organisers and attendees adhere to prevailing Safe Management Measures (SMMs).

A single table should only accommodate up to 10 people, while eateries will have to conduct upfront checks on diners’ vaccination statuses.

Alcohol ban lifted, nightlife resumption under review

Up till now (24 Mar), the authorities have been banning the sale and consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm at all establishments. But with other restrictions gradually easing, they have decided to lift it.

As for the reopening of nightlife establishments, Mr Wong said that it’s under review as such activities carry greater transmission risks.

The authorities will provide an update in the coming weeks.

Mr Wong also emphasised that this is not a full return to pre-Covid-19 ways. Instead, the authorities will be monitoring the situation closely and reviewing measures if need be.

Hopefully greater ease will make people happier

To find out that measures are significantly easing after 2 years of dealing with the pandemic is certainly gratifying.

However, as Mr Wong has mentioned, we should be careful as the pandemic is not likely to end anytime soon.

If you are attending any social gatherings or simply eating out, be sure to adhere to SMMs and avoid heightening the risk of transmission. The onus is on Singaporeans to ensure that the risk to public health is minimised to the fullest.

