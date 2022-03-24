Groups Of Up To 10 Pax Allowed For Social Gatherings In Singapore From 29 Mar

With the Omicron wave subsiding and a significant proportion of our population well-protected, Singapore will be further easing its Covid-19 measures. Come Tuesday (29 Mar), groups of up to 10 pax will be able to gather, up from the current 5-person limit.

Masks will also be optional outdoors, where transmission risks are lower.

10 pax social gathering allowed from 29 Mar

During a national address on Thursday (24 Mar), PM Lee Hsien Loong announced that groups of up to 10 persons will be allowed to gather for social activities.

On the same day, masks will no longer be mandatory in outdoor settings where transmission risks are significantly lower. Even so, the Government still encourages the wearing of masks for greater protection.

In mask-off situations, safe distancing measures will remain in place. This means groups will need to keep a 1-metre distance between each other.

Masks will still be compulsory for indoor settings.

Additionally, 75% of employees who can work from home will be allowed to return to their workplaces.

Similarly, capacity limits for larger events and settings of up to 1,000 people will also be increased to 75%.

5-pax dine-ins at eateries without check-ins

As for dining out at eateries, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) acknowledges that it hasn’t been easy for business owners to carry out checks on diners.

Hence, they will be allowing up to 5-person groups to dine together at all eateries from 29 Mar, regardless of vaccination status.

Diners will not have to check in or prove their vaccination status to dine in groups of up to 5.

Establishments that wish to accommodate up to 10-pax groups will have to conduct checks to ensure that all diners are fully vaccinated.

In all situations, groups must observe a 1-metre safe distance apart from each other.

A much-awaited update

After getting through 2 years of constantly changing restrictions due to Covid-19, we’re sure many will be excited for the new measures to kick in soon.

Be that as it may, the risk of transmission is still real, so do remember to go about your activities with some caution as much as you can.

Other than that, let’s embrace the changes with open arms and take the opportunity to enjoy the slight freedom responsibly.

