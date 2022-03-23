PM Lee To Address Nation At 11AM On 24 Mar

Over the course of the pandemic, PM Lee has addressed the nation on a handful of occasions, most notably when there’s a necessary change in Singapore’s posture towards fighting Covid-19.

As the Omicron wave subsides, he will once again be addressing the nation on Thursday (24 Mar) morning.

During the live address, Mr Lee will speak about the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and share the next steps that our nation will be taking moving forward.

PM Lee to share next steps during national address on 24 Mar

On Wednesday (23 Mar) evening, PM Lee announced the upcoming live broadcast via a Facebook post.

He did not mention if there will be changes to the prevailing safety measures or if a particular prop that he has famously become associated with will be making a return appearance.

The address comes amidst an improvement in Singapore’s Covid-19 situation as the Omicron wave subsides.

With daily cases spiking to about nearly 30,000 at its peak, Singaporeans have also gradually learned to live with the virus.

Watch address live on PM Lee’s Facebook page

The live broadcast will be happening at 11am tomorrow (24 Mar).

Members of the public can watch it on PM Lee’s Facebook page or on Mediacorp Channels.

Hope PM Lee will be sharing good news

PM Lee’s addresses over the course of the pandemic have always coincided with a change in posture towards the coronavirus.

With Covid-19 cases falling significantly since the peak of the Omicron wave, we hope PM Lee will be sharing good news on the next phase of our fight against the coronavirus.

Featured image adapted from Prime Minister’s Office, Singapore on YouTube.