PM Lee To Address Singaporeans At 4pm On 31 May

It has been 2 weeks since Singapore has reverted to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) after an increasing number of community cases.

On Sunday (30 May), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Facebook that he would address the nation at 4pm on Monday (31 May).

PM Lee said he would share Singapore’s plans to keep Covid-19 under control during his speech.

Singapore’s plans to opening up progressively

After 2 weeks of tightened safety measures, Singapore is now seeing the number of new community cases stabilising.

In his Facebook post, PM Lee said that this is a sign that the measures have been working.

He then thanked Singaporeans for staying home and complying with the updated guidelines.

As PM Lee takes the stage to address the nation on Monday (31 May), he will share how Singapore plans to keep the virus at bay even as we progressively open up again.

He mentions that the solution will involve:

testing, contact tracing, and vaccinating, all faster, and more.

PM Lee will also be touching on what the “new normal” for Singapore will soon look like.

Watch PM Lee’s address via Facebook or Mediacorp Channels

This news comes after Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (28 May) that further tightening of measures will likely not be necessary.

So there’s no need to panic for now. Do tune in to PM Lee’s address tomorrow (31 May) at 4pm for the latest updates.

You can watch the speech live on PM Lee’s Facebook page or any Mediacorp Channels.

