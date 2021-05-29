Singapore Confirms 33 New Covid-19 Cases On 29 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 33 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (29 May).

23 cases are in the local community, comprising 13 who were already on quarantine, and 6 detected through surveillance. 4 of the community cases are currently unlinked.

10 others are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs). 5 of them are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs).

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 62,003.

3 new infection clusters on 28 May

As we continue to report new community cases daily, more clusters are beginning to surface, with 3 more popping up on Friday (28 May).

MOH’s update that evening listed the new clusters as:

Chevy’s Bar & Bistro (247 Beach Rd) – 4 cases

Case 63714 cluster – 3 cases

Case 63466 cluster – 3 cases

Chevy’s Bar & Bistro

Source

The additions bring the total number of open clusters in Singapore now to 34.

The 3 largest ones among them are Changi Airport Terminal 3 with 108 cases, JEM/Westgate with 60 cases, and Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) with 48 cases.

No need to tighten Covid-19 measures for now

Speaking to the media yesterday (28 May), Finance Minister and co-chair of the Covid-19 Taskforce Mr Lawrence Wong said that there’s no foreseeable need to tighten existing measures for now.

But the authorities will continue to monitor the situation before making any further decisions.

He also announced several financial support initiatives that MOF will be rolling out soon.

These are aimed at helping firms and individuals affected by Phase 2 (Heightened Alert).

Hope situation will improve soon

Despite reports of the situation stabilising, we shouldn’t take this as a sign for us to be complacent, as the threat of infection is still real.

Until we’re sure that Covid-19 isn’t a huge risk anymore, we should continue to remain vigilant and take precautions.

Hopefully, though, the overall situation will improve and consistently do so for a long time to come, so we can eventually resume normalcy.

We’re sure many miss the pre-pandemic life, and want to recover a stronger sense of it soon.

