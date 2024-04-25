Critically endangered monkey seen on Eco-Link bridge, last spotted 37 years ago

Critically endangered monkey spotted on Eco-Link@BKE

A recent biodiversity record from Singapore’s National Parks Board (NParks) has revealed the sighting of a critically endangered monkey species.

Last spotted in 1987 at the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve (BTNR), the Raffles’ banded langur was spotted on the Eco-Link@BKE bridge on two separate occasions in October last year.

The sighting was the first record of the endangered animal using the concrete bridge.

Endangered monkey spotted twice in October 2023

According to the biodiversity record, the first sighting of the endangered langur occurred at 6.27pm on 16 October 2023.

An adult langur was seen sitting on a branch, staring directly into NParks’ arboreal camera.

Video footage of the sighting also showed the monkey scratching itself and looking around before disappearing out of the camera’s frame.

Three days later on 19 October 2023 at 4.30pm, another sighting of a langur was captured at the same location.

However, the monkey quickly moved off the branch, cutting the video footage of the sighting short.

It is unclear if the langurs recorded on both days were the same monkey.

Langur sighting is ‘encouraging’

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee took to Facebook to acknowledge the “exciting news”.

“This is encouraging as the langurs could be using the Eco-Link@BKE to expand their range and habitat, that could ensure a higher chance of their survival,” the post read.

According to NParks, langurs are known only to reside in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve (CCNR).

After the establishment of the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) in 1986, it was a challenge for wildlife to cross between the BTNR and CCNR.

With the completion of the Eco-Link@BKE in 2013, the connection between BTNR and CCNR was re-established, allowing wildlife to commute between the two reserves safely.

There are now around 70 Raffles’ banded langurs today, up from around 10 in the 1980s.

In his post, Mr Lee emphasised Singapore’s efforts to protect the langur population through habitat enhancement measures.

These include reforestation, planting of food plant species and installing rope bridges along Old Upper Thomson Road to facilitate the safe movement of the langurs.

“We will continue to work with all our community stakeholders to strengthen the survival of our native langurs and other wildlife,” he wrote.

Featured image adapted from National Parks Board Singapore and National Parks Board Singapore.