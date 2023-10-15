Man Captures Extremely Clear Shot Of Critically Endangered Sunda Pangolin In S’pore During Walk

Man Spots Critically Endangered Sunda Pangolin & Takes Clear Shot

A man had the rare chance of spotting a Sunda Pangolin while out on his walk on 13 Oct.

He posted his shot to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, which had many marvelling at his clear photography.

The Sunda Pangolin is considered critically endangered. They’re generally shy and appear at night, which can make sightings difficult to spot.

As such, the man’s sighting is very fortunate indeed.

Man takes clear shot of Sunda Pangolin while out on walk

Posting to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, John Lee said that he was out for his walk at an undisclosed location on 13 Oct.

“During my walk, I heard a slight rustling noise up ahead and saw the faint glow of moonlight reflecting off something on the ground,” he said.

Approaching, he realised he’d come face to face with a Sunda Pangolin foraging for ants and termites.

Describing the encounter as “surreal”, Mr Lee said he was fascinated by the pangolin’s long tongue, its primary tool for ant and termite foraging.

“This encounter was a humbling reminder of the beauty of our natural world and the importance of protecting it,” Mr Lee added. “I will cherish this experience and continue to advocate for the preservation of the Sunda Pangolin and its habitat.”

Comments call pangolin beautiful

Many, like Mr Lee, were fascinated by the sighting.

One comment marvelled at his ability to capture such a perfect shot, as she also encountered a pangolin but was unable to get anything besides a blurry shot.

Mr Lee replied that one needs to be “nimble and agile” to react to a wildlife encounter.

One also has to make swift decisions.

Others also called the pangolin their favourite nocturnal animal.

Do not be alarmed if you spot a Sunda Pangolin

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), the Sunda Pangolin are largely found in the following locations:

Central Catchment Nature Reserve

Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

Bukit Batok forested areas

Western Catchment Area

Pulau Ubin

Pulau Tekong

“They sometimes wander into residential areas from nearby woods,” NParks noted.

Unfortunately, the Sunda Pangolin is critically endangered for several reasons. One reason is due to “rapid urbanisation”, resulting in massive habitat loss.

As they are slow, they often become roadkill when they wander onto roads.

Pangolins are also highly prized globally for their meat and scales. Their scales are often used in traditional Chinese medicine.

Pangolins are shy and will not attack humans. You’re advised to leave them alone instead of doing anything that might cause alarm.

As they’re a rare sight, do observe them from a distance and do not engage lest they get frightened.

Another pangolin was recently spotted at Toa Payoh in Aug, tottering along a footpath like a resident.

