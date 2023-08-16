Endangered Sunda Pangolin Totters Along Toa Payoh Footpath Like A Resident On A Walk

Critically Endangered Sunda Pangolin Walks Along Footpath In Toa Payoh

While wandering along a footpath in Toa Payoh one night, TikTok user Sarah May Low came across the most unlikely sight — a pangolin walking the same way.

She recorded footage of the creature and shared it on her TikTok page on Monday (14 Aug).

In the video, the small critter walked right past her and continued on like it was heading home.

The animal’s presence at such a location both amused and confused viewers.

Close encounter with a small pangolin

Ms Low posted a TikTok video of her encounter on Monday (14 Aug), explaining that it happened two nights prior, when she was going clubbing.

While walking in Toa Payoh that night, she crossed paths with a small Sunda pangolin, its greyish coat matching the pavement beneath its feet.

According to NParks, pangolins are shy, nervous animals and typically avoid humans. This one, however, seemed only focused on wherever it was headed. It walked right past Ms Low and even got pretty close, seemingly less than a metre away.

Like meeting a rare Pokémon

Perhaps aware of how unique the encounter was, Ms Low likened it to finding a rare Pokémon as there are only about 100 of the endangered mammals left in Singapore.

Indeed this comparison is more than apt. Not only do pangolins have a unique scaly coat like that of a fantasy creature, but the popular Pokémon ‘Sandshrew’ and its evolution ‘Sandslash’ are both based on the real-life animal.

Unperturbed by pop cultural references, the distinguished pangolin Ms Low saw tottered right past her.

Ms Low was so starstruck by this spectacular encounter that she flipped her phone camera to record her own expression, though she didn’t quite get far enough into the frame.

After several seconds of being stunned, she swiftly followed the pangolin. NParks advises people not to approach or chase them as it may give the nervous animals a fright.

This particular one seemed to disregard Ms Low’s approaching presence, however, choosing to carry on on all fours, dragging its scaly tail behind it.

Ms Low wrote that meeting the adorable animal was the real highlight of her night out.

MS News has reached out to Ms Low for more information. We’ll update the article if she gets back.

Long way from a forest

Pangolins may resemble a reptile given its scales, but they are actually the only scaly mammals in the world.

They are also, unfortunately, critically endangered. Singapore’s rapid urbanisation destroying their habitats is amongst many reasons causing the devastation of their population.

In fact, this creature’s presence in the middle of an urban area confused many netizens. One joked that it was on its way home from a long work day.

The first commenter elaborated that it was strange as Toa Payoh is far from the closest forested areas. Sunda pangolins typically live in the forests in the nature reserves of Singapore, though the nocturnal animals may occasionally take a nighttime stroll into a residential area.

They may also take the wrong turn and end up lost in urban areas, according to Our Wild Neighbours.

Netizens concerned about pangolin being near road

Pangolins are also reportedly the world’s most trafficked animal, and sadly are prime targets for poachers. As such, anyone who comes across the animal tends to hide the specific locations of sightings.

Location aside, viewers observed that the footpath the pangolin was on was right next to a road. Should the creature wander onto the main road, the slow-moving animal might not be able to dodge oncoming vehicles.

Additionally, many pangolins have poor eyesight and rely on their sense of smell. As such, they may not be able to notice vehicles.

Therefore, TikTok users raised their concerns for the creature’s safety. They encouraged Ms Low to call NParks or ACRES next time she encounters one so that the experts could professionally and safely escort the pangolin home.

This was not the only close encounter with the endangered animal this month. Nearly two weeks ago, a passer-by also spotted a pangolin on a footpath at an undisclosed location in Singapore.

Considering how rare such sightings are, Ms Low was indeed very lucky to have such a close meeting with a pangolin. Hopefully, the little critter made it safely to wherever it was headed.

If you spot a pangolin somewhere where it should not be, you can contact ACRES at 9783 7782 or NParks at 1800-476-1600.

