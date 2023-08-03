Endangered Sunda Pangolin Walks Along S’pore Footpath, Shuffles Up To Human & Sniffs Camera

Critically Endangered Sunda Pangolin Recorded Walking On Singapore Path At Night

The pangolin is definitely among the cutest of critters in Singapore. With their black eyes, long snout, gentle demeanour, and distinguished suit of scales, many long to catch a glimpse of them.

Mr Jacob Sze spotted and recorded an adult pangolin, walking around at night. The pangolin even walked right up and sniffed at the camera.

Mr Sze uploaded the short but stunning encounter to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

The video wowed the members of the group, who commented on Mr Sze’s luck.

Pangolin in Singapore gets up close to camera

In the short video, you can see the pangolin wandering next to a green railing on an unknown footpath at night.

Wildlife spotters usually keep the locations of pangolin sightings undisclosed for their protection.

The pangolin appears to be foraging for its dinner, usually ants and termites.

The pangolin turns and stumbles its way towards the camera. It even looks up and gives the camera — or human filming — a few sniffs.

Pangolins are known as shy animals. They scare easily if approached by humans. The OP must have stayed mostly still for the pangolin to not be frightened.

After realising the camera isn’t its food, the pangolin turns away. It stands on its hind legs and pivots to change direction before strutting off on all fours.

The pangolin carries on with its night, dragging its tail behind it on the ground like the hem of a scaly coat.

Commenters amazed by close encounter

Netizens in the Singapore Wildlife Sighting group were amazed by how close Mr Sze got to the pangolin, calling him lucky.

One praised Mr Sze’s behaviour of staying calm and not scaring the animal.

Sunda pangolins critically endangered due to poaching

The Sunda pangolin is, unfortunately, classified as critically endangered. Pangolins are reportedly the world’s most trafficked animal, poached for meat and scales.

Moreover, pangolins only have one or two children a year, not nearly enough to match the poaching rates.

In Singapore, it is illegal to keep pangolins as pets from the wild. They also adapt poorly to changes in diets and so fall sick in captivity easily.

Mr Sze was indeed lucky to have such a close encounter with the endangered species, as are we for getting to see such a beautiful animal so close to the screen.

Featured image adapted from Jacob Sze on Facebook.