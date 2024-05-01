Excited dogs get free shower as truck slows down & man sprays water on them

excited dogs get free shower

Netizens commended the water truck crew.

By - 1 May 2024, 2:20 pm

Excited dogs welcome free shower on a hot day

There’s no doubt that the days are getting hotter lately. Even dogs get excited when they see a water truck.

On 18 April, TikTok user @pompycarimperio posted a heartwarming video of four excited pups getting a free shower from a water truck.

The sight delighted netizens who gushed at the pure joy expressed by the playful dogs.

Nothing like a shower to cool down on a hot day

With how hot it’s been lately, it can be easy to forget that animals are feeling the heat, too.

Source: @pompycarimperio on TikTok

This water truck crew did not forget, however.

In the viral TikTok post, the crew can be seen stopping and spraying water over the excited dogs on a patch of grass by the roadside.

The dogs ran and jumped around happily, trying to catch however much water they can from the truck.

It’s unclear where the video was taken.

Netizens gush in joy over the moment

The post quickly flooded with comments.

Source: @pompycarimperio on TikTok 
Translation: They’re so happy with so little.

Many users expressed their adoration for the innocent dogs.

Source: @pompycarimperio on TikTok

A few praised the water truck crew.

Source: @pompycarimperio on TikTok
Translation: But does the water contain chemicals or not?

One was even concerned regarding the safety of the water for the dogs.

Other ways dogs are staying cool during summer

Dogs can get pretty crafty to stay cool during these hot summer days.

Take for example, in Thailand, where dogs will sleep right next to the automatic doors of 7-Eleven stores knowing that the cool AC air will spill out whenever customers enter or exit the premise.

Some brave ones will even go inside to cool off, and then play “heavy” when asked to leave.

Featured image adapted from @pompycarimperio on TikTok

