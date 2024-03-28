Corgi debuts as police dog in China, short legs help it probe low & narrow spaces

Corgi police dog debuts in Shandong province, China

It’s not often that you see a corgi setting down the law in your local neighbourhood — and yet, this might soon become the case in China.

An adorable six-month-old corgi, Fu Zai, recently debuted as China’s first corgi police dog in the Shandong province.

He had apparently outperformed his peers during training and is able to use his short and stubby legs to his advantage.

According to China Daily, Fu Zai debuted during the opening day of a police camp in Weifang, in the Shandong province of China.

Currently a reserve police dog, the canine’s day-to-day schedule involves a heavy workload.

He has to attend training every morning and afternoon which includes obedience exercises, searching for bombs, practicing sniffing techniques, and more.

At just two months old, Fu Zai still outperformed many of his peers — earning the coveted spot in the police camp.

Pictures of the corgi carrying out his role in the camp have gone viral across social media.

One such video shows him expertly hopping on top of a crate, before scurrying into its narrow space.

Another clip sees him respond expertly to commands, receiving a treat each time for his efforts.

Short stubby legs help it to ace training

Despite his achievements, there are doubts about whether Fu Zai could excel in his duties and chase down suspects.

As it turns out, his stature as a corgi gives him an advantage in acing his duties.

After four months of training, he is able to use his short legs to enter and search narrow spaces, as well as probe areas beneath vehicles.

His endearing appearance also eases interactions between police dogs and the public.

“His strong environmental adaptability, insensitivity, his desire for possession of items, and his fondness of food are particularly conducive to our training,” said the head of the police dog base at the Weifang public security bureau, Wang Yanan.

“Police dogs are not only cute, but trainers have done a lot of work and effort to train them.”

However, Fu Zai is still considered a new recruit and will require further training before he can officially receive assignments as a police dog.

